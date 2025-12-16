NBA Confirms Controversial Foul in Lakers' Win vs Suns

PHOENIX -- Devin Booker insists he didn't foul LeBron James with three seconds left in the Phoenix Suns' 116-114 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, though the league's official two-minute report shows otherwise.

After initially reviewing the call after Phoenix challenged Booker making contact with James shooting, the foul was upheld on the court and was upheld in the L2M Report released by the NBA.

"Replay review of the foul called on Booker (PHX) pursuant to a coach's challenge was deemed unsuccessful. Booker initiates contact with James' (LAL) right arm/wrist as he is starting his upward shooting motion."

Booker, speaking with reporters after, insists he didn't make contact.

"She said I hit his wrist, which is a lie. I rewatched it."

What’s the point of the NBA having a challenge system if they aren’t going to overturn shitty calls like this “foul” by Booker on Lebron?



This is the definition of marginal contact and the landing zone wasn’t impeded. Unsure how this was confirmed.



pic.twitter.com/wn01pbHreJ — Double Double Guy (@doubledoubleguy) December 15, 2025

More From the NBA's Suns vs Lakers Last 2 Minute Report

Incorrect calls from the officials in the last two minutes include:

Missed offensive foul on Dillon Brooks against Marcus Smart with 1:38, where Brooks, "overtly, and abruptly, veers in Smart (LAL), delivering contact that dislodges him from his position" in transition.

Missed offensive foul on Luka Doncic with 1:08 left after he, "overtly, and abruptly, extends his leg into Brooks (PHX) and initiates more than marginal contact that affects his ability to defend."

Out of the 25 calls/no calls in the final two minutes, the NBA says Sunday night's officiating crew only got those two calls wrong.

More on Suns' Reaction in Loss to Lakers

“It is frustrating, there is still a lot of season left. We just got outworked, from beginning till the fourth quarter," Booker added after the game.

"It can’t just be an on and off switch with us. They came in physical, they won the possession game by 14 or 15 possessions, offensive rebounds. We have to be better from the start.”

Suns coach Jordan Ott was impressed with his crew's ability to dig down from a 20-point deficit in the second half.

"Tremendous response, don't expect anything else from this group. We have to fight our way back when everything is against us, fight our way back with all the emotions going the other way. I thought even at the end of the second quarter, I felt that we weren't ourselves. We talk about possession game, we didn't win it. That is the thing we are going to take away from this. That is who we are every night, we weren't tonight. We lost the possession game, they outworked us to get some of those loose balls. We got to find a way to clean that up."

The Suns are in action next against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

