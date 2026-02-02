Draymond Green Fires Back at Dillon Brooks After Viral Podcast Comment

PHOENIX — Two of the NBA's most notorious personas are officially engaged in a back-and-forth.

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green have long been in headlines around the league for their provoking personalities on the court and their willingness to be vocal in front of microphones.

If there's ever two players who have adopted the NBA's modern villain role, it'd be Brooks and Green.

Brooks, recently appearing on a stream with the popular N3on, threw some shade at guys such as Green and Paul George for doing podcasts.

“I be getting on dudes that want to do the podcast during while they’re playing,” Brooks said. “They’re all terrible. [Draymond] talks too much for me. But I’m saying they’re not good at basketball, because of them.”

Green finally responded, ironically enough, on The Draymond Green Show.

What Draymond Green Said Back to Dillon Brooks

Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I know everyone is looking for a response to Dillon Brooks' comments about podcasts. He was speaking on me and Paul George doing podcasts, he said they're not good at basketball, so focus on hoops. I don't feel the need to get into a back and forth," Green said.

And in typical Draymond fashion, he didn't leave it there.

"If I was Dillon Brooks I wouldn't have too much love for this podcast either being he was annihilated on this podcast ... So I get it, I completely get it."

Green went on to suggest Brooks might be trying to start streaming himself after going on multiple large streaming platforms.

“What made guys really comfortable with having these podcasts was because I was an All-Star and a world champion, NBA champion in the same year. We've heard that noise before," Green continued.

" ... [If you] Say Draymond name I get a little more attention. That’s cute. And I respect it because it's true. So congratulations to him, Unfortunate that he wasn’t able to make his first All-Star game. Maybe he feels he got snubbed."

Full clip:

Draymond responds to Dillon Brooks’ podcast comments 👀



“What made guys really comfortable with having these podcasts was because I was an All-Star and a world champion, NBA champion in the same year… Say Draymond name I get a little more attention. That’s cute. Unfortunate… pic.twitter.com/IOijwYpK3W — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 2, 2026

Green and Brooks are set to see each other on Thursday when the Warriors make a trip to the desert and visit the Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Phoenix currently is the West's seventh seed with a 30-20 record while Golden State is three games back as the eighth seed, sitting at 27-23 entering this week. Both teams play on Tuesday and have Wednesday off before Thursday's 8:00 PM tip time, which will be nationally broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

