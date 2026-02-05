Suns vs Warriors Injury Report: Latest on Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Others

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have released their injury report for tomorrow night's matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Devin Booker, who has missed six games in a row with a right ankle sprain, is once again listed as out against Golden State, while Jalen Green, who has been out the past two games with a left hip contusion and right hamstring injury management, is questionable.

Phoenix (31-20) has surprisingly won four of its last five games with Booker out of the lineup.

The Warriors (27-23), who will continue to be without Jimmy Butler (right ACL tear) and Jonathan Kuminga (left knee bone bruise) against Phoenix, were also down Stephen Curry due to patellofemoral pain syndrome (runner's knee) for Tuesday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Curry will remain out against Phoenix, and his brother Seth (left sciatic nerve irritation) is also out.

The Warriors have lost three of their past four games going into tomorrow and are four games back of the Suns, who are tied in the standings with the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, in the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

More on Devin Booker, Jalen Green Injuries

Booker did not travel with the Suns to their game yesterday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"Just the in-and-out, 2-1/2 hour flight. Felt it was best for his rehab. Really just stay home. Stay home. He wanted to come, but the way he's moving in the direction of that ankle sprain, day by day, he's taking leaps. It's best for him to stay home," Suns coach Jordan Ott said on Booker's sprain pregame (h/t Duane Rankin).

The Suns went on to defeat the Blazers 130-125 behind a career-high 30 points from Collin Gillespie, which was the most points they've scored in any of the 10 games Booker has missed this season.

As for Green, who has only played five games this season, he continues to work his way back after a hard fall in Friday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"We all saw that fall. How hard it was. It's the soreness of that hip," Ott said of Green (via Rankin). "We've just got to be smart that his gate, his running, the mechanics don't change to overcompensate for him coming off the hamstring injury. It's a little bit of both, but we want to be sure that everything is good with the hip so nothing else is affecting it."

Tomorrow's game tips off at 8:00 p.m. MST and will be the first of a four-game homestand for the Suns ahead of the All-Star break.

Latest Phoenix Suns News