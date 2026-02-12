Former Suns Forward Heads Back to Europe After Midseason Trade

PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns forward Nigel Hayes-Davis inked a deal to return to Europe after being traded away from the Suns ahead of last week's trade deadline.

Hayes-Davis signed with Greek club Panathinaikos on a contract that will run through 2028 and is reportedly worth $10 million, the third-most in Europe behind former Suns guard Vasilije Micic and Hayes-Davis' new teammate Kendrick Nunn.

The 2025 EuroLeague Final Four MVP is back in Europe!



Nigel Hayes-Davis signs with @Paobcgr ☘️ pic.twitter.com/LrO7xb2TZb — EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) February 12, 2026

Phoenix traded Hayes-Davis to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal that notably ended with Nick Richards heading to the Chicago Bulls and Amir Coffey landing with the Suns.

Milwaukee waived Hayes-Davis shortly after the trade was announced.

Nigel Hayes-Davis Returns to Europe

The Suns took a flier on Hayes-Davis by signing him to a veteran-minimum contract this summer after he won the 2025 EuroLeague Final Four MVP despite him having not played in the NBA since the 2017-18 season.

However, Hayes-Davis' time with the Suns did not go well, as he averaged just 1.3 points and shot 32.6% from the field in 7.2 minutes per game across 27 contests after he quickly fell out of the rotation early in the season.

"Those guys were great teammates. They were a great part of our team," Suns guard Grayson Allen said on Hayes-Davis and Richards after the trade. "Their energy, work ethic. Their attitude in practice. Attitude towards the group even when they're not playing was awesome this year.

"They didn't take away from what we were doing. They didn't bring any of the guys down by sulking or being sad that they weren't playing."

Hayes-Davis was willing to join the Suns before the year from Turkey's Fenerbahce BEKO club even after a decorated career in Europe where he could have earned more money and explained why at Phoenix's media day in September.

"In this job field of professional sports, your time is limited of what you can do, and what better time to leave than after the season I had," Hayes-Davis said. "I mean, we had the Triple Crown. We won almost every trophy you could win. One of the best seasons that clubs ever had. So what a better time than to leave on a high note.

"And coming here is just another challenge. Last year I had the theme for my season, and myself was 'challenge accepted' - accept the challenges that were presented. And then here's an even bigger one.

"Coming back here is more of a thank you to all the people in my life when I was at junior high school ... because they were doing all of this stuff to help me achieve a dream, and now I can give them the satisfaction that everything they did wasn't in vain."

Now, the 31-year-old Hayes-Davis, who was one of the most popular players in Europe during his time overseas, returns to the EuroLeague and will try to make the most of it.

