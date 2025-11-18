Grayson Allen Headlines Suns vs Blazers Injury Report

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be down their top two guards next to Devin Booker for the second game in a row for Tuesday night's road matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Grayson Allen (right quad contusion) is listed as out for the second-straight game, while Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) remains out.

The Suns (8-6) blew a 22-point fourth quarter lead and fell to the Atlanta Hawks 124-122 on Sunday in Allen's first game out. The loss snapped a five-game win streak.

Suns injury report for tomorrow's game against the Blazers



Grayson Allen - OUT (Right Quadriceps Contusion)

Jalen Green - OUT (Right Hamstring Strain)

Koby Brea - OUT (G League - Two-Way) — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) November 18, 2025

Allen originally injured himself by taking a knee to the quad during the second quarter of the Suns' 133-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers last Thursday and did not return.

Suns coach Jordan Ott said pregame Sunday that Allen's swelling was why he was missing the Hawks game and that he was day-to-day.

Jrue Holiday (right calf soreness) is notably listed as doubtful for the Blazers after he missed their 138-133 loss to the Dallas Mavericks Sunday.

Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear), Damian Lillard (left Achilles tendon), Matisse Thybulle (left thumb ligament tear) and Blake Wesley (right foot fracture) all are still out for Portland.

What Suns Are Missing With Allen

Even after missing Sunday's loss, Allen is still tied for the most 3-pointers made of any player in the NBA so far this season with 51.

Ott noted postgame Sunday that Allen's absence played a part in trying out new rotations in the fourth quarter collapse.

"We're trying to mix and match there a little bit, learn on the fly," Ott said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Without Grayson, that changes a little bit, but that's not an excuse. You still got to get enough stops and execute offensively to get a good look."

Allen is having a career year for the Suns and had been filling in for Green very well before his injury, averaging a career-high 18.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 44.7% from 3.

The Suns struggled to shoot the ball from deep to start the game against Atlanta without Allen, going 3-for-18 (16.7%) from 3 in the first half before finding their 3-point shot in the second half.

Phoenix will need to figure out a way to get the 3-ball going against Portland with Allen out again.

Ryan Dunn started in Allen's place against the Hawks.

What Suns Are Up Against vs Blazers

The Blazers have lost two games in a row and four of their last five heading into tomorrow's matchup.

Portland is still navigating the surprising suspension of its coach Chauncey Billups during the first week of the season as part of an FBI investigation into illegal sports betting and rigged poker games.

On paper, the Blazers are loaded with defenders, but they also have two players in Deni Advija (26.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists) and Shaedon Sharpe (22.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals) enjoying career years offensively.

Portland is currently ranked right around the middle of the pack in almost every major team statistical category, but they clearly have a lot of length, including former Suns draft pick Toumani Camara, even if Holiday is unable to go, so Phoenix will have to navigate against this.

Tomorrow's game will be a late tip off at 9:00 p.m. MST.

