Suns Starter Questionable on Injury Report vs Kings

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into their Friday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings with the following injury report:

OUT -- Jalen Green (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE -- Grayson Allen (right knee)

AVAILABLE -- Jordan Goodwin (jaw sprain)

This is exciting news, as Allen has missed Phoenix's last seven games due to his knee injury.

The Suns were hoping to get him back for the beginning of their road trip where they had a back-to-back in New Orleans, though Phoenix has remained extremely conservative.

"It's just time. It continues to progress. It's just a time thing," Suns coach Jordan Ott. "Anytime you get two days in between [games] in the NBA season -- which I feel like we've had a lot here in December with the schedule breakup, that's probably been around the NBA -- but yeah, if we could have three days it'd be better to get him back."

Allen's taken a step forward this season as a strong shooting presence next to Devin Booker while he's also shown the ability to slash to the rim.

Opening tip between the Suns and Kings is slated for 7:00 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix.

As for Green, he's still set to be evaluated in a few weeks after a lengthy hamstring injury has mostly kept him out of action since training camp.

Goodwin continues to be made available with a facemask after suffering a jaw sprain.

Suns Hope to Rebound After Cavs Loss

Phoenix hopes to get back in the win column after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their final game of 2025.

“On the road against a battle-tested team, that's a tough deficit to get out of, but we kept clawing,” Devin Booker said after the loss (h/t Duane Rankin). Phoenix trailed by 20+ points in the loss.

The Suns are 19-14 entering 2026 and are in prime position to make a playoff push this coming season, which would be a massive success for a Phoenix squad that was expected to win roughly around 30 games.

They potentially could find more success against the 8-25 Kings. Phoenix has a 76% probability to win according to ESPN's analytics.

Latest Phoenix Suns News