Suns Coach Addresses Jalen Green's Struggles

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into the future needing Jalen Green to turn things around.

Green's month of February was one to forget, as the scoring guard averaged 13.9 points on 33.1% shooting from the field while owning a dismal 20% hit rate from deep.

Green, still finding his footing after seemingly recovering from a nagging hamstring injury, hasn't really concerned head coach Jordan Ott - who says the struggles is just part of the process.

"I think it starts with his movement. He looks like he's moving the same. The conditioning piece. We obviously see him gassed probably a little bit sooner. He's an incredible athlete, a young guy that probably never had to deal with with conditioning issues because he ramped up into the season. I think that's where it starts," Ott said of Green (h/t Duane Rankin).

"He knows he's a little out of rhythm, but it's good just to get him out there. It's like the consistent number of games I think is good. I think the four-day break for him too, just his body. Now he's played in those games, five games after the All-Star break. He's a little sore from it and that's normal. Just going through all the normal basketball things that you take for granted when you start the season.

"Now he's doing it 50 games in. When Book does come back, that adds a different piece. I think we're all excited for that to see how it all looks."

The return of Booker should provide a massive relief for everyone involved, including Green - who thrived in the short stints we saw of the backcourt duo previously.

Green arrived via trade from the Houston Rockets after leading them in scoring last season despite several other talented names on the roster. Green, on his best day, is expected to bring another top level of scoring next to Booker.

Yet with Booker and Dillon Brooks sidelined due to injury, Green's time in the spotlight hasn't quite gone to plan.

With 22 regular season games left, the hope is the backcourt of Booker-Green will be able to hit its stride entering the postseason. Currently, the Suns are 34-26 with the seventh seed out West. They're just two games back from the Lakers and the sixth spot, which would see them dodge the play-in tournament.

It's a new month, and there's hope with a healthy Booker back soon, Green can reacclimate himself.

That next opportunity will come on a Tuesday night road test against the Sacramento Kings.