Suns Get Last-Second Boost Before Pelicans Game

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns will have Royce O'Neale tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans.

O'Neale was questionable entering tonight due to right foot soreness after playing 18 minutes on Thursday.

Opening tip tonight is slated for just past 7:00 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.

"It just popped up last night, he's going to go out and test it tonight," Suns coach Jordan Ott said pre-game, who said O'Neale was a true game-time decision.

This is a bullet dodged for the Suns, as Phoenix would have been down one of their top three-point shooters. O'Neale also would have joined injured players tonight in Dillon Brooks (fractured hand), Jordan Goodwin (calf) and Mark Williams (foot) as Phoenix continues to battle the injury bug.

Suns Hope to Bounce Back vs Pelicans

The Suns are on a back-to-back and hope to improve their energy levels after dropping last night's game to the Chicago Bulls — a game they were highly expected to win.

"We're trying to blitz to create some energy. We shouldn't be asking for energy. We want to get to March to play meaningful games. We shouldn't be asking for energy," Ott told reporters following the loss to Chicago.

"That's why we're blitzing. We're blitzing because we can't contain the basketball and we're looking for energy."

The Pelicans are playing well as of late and will look to thrive against Phoenix's physicality — a facet that has Ott's attention.

"This is the NBA. I mean, there's a lot of these nights. I think our play last night, we know we can do better. So this is a competitive team that's been really good of late," Ott said, choosing to shift the focus towards New Orleans.

"Obviously, a big part of that, they're healthy. So they're healthy. They have a lot of talent. We know the challenge ahead with these guys. We played them in some close games there after Christmas. So our focus will be in the right place. I'm sure of that."

O'Neale will hopefully capitalize on the gravity provided by Devin Booker and Jalen Green on the floor, and the Suns certainly need it to avoid back-to-back losses.

O'Neale this season is averaging 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per night this season. He's started 57 of the 62 games he's suited up for this season.

Phoenix is 35-27 with the Western Conference's seventh seed in their possession.