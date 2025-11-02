Injury Report Reveals Key Starters Out for Suns vs Spurs

Inside The Suns

The Phoenix Suns are still down two starters.

Oct 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts to a play during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have unveiled their initial injury report ahead of their Sunday night clash against the San Antonio Spurs.

Both Dillon Brooks (core muscle strain) and Jalen Green (hamstring) have been ruled out while Isaiah Livers is doubtful with a right hip contusion suffered previously.

For San Antonio, all of De'Aaron Fox (hamstring), Luke Kornet (ankle sprain), Kelly Olynyk (left heel), Jeremy Sochan (wrist sprain) and Lindy Waters (bilateral eye procedure) are out.

Sep 24, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) poses for portrait during Media Day at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"You can see him in games, how engaged he is and how much he wants to be out there. It's the same in practice," Ott said of Green.

"... He's been great the entire time. So he's getting it in here and there and that's really helped him as he's progressed here. We know when he gets into live action that hopefully his involvement overall can be sped up because of the reps he's been able to take even though he isn't playing in the game.

"He's a 23-year-old, high energy, high spirited, high character young man and we can feel that even though he's not out there on the court playing."

Phoenix Suns
Oct 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts after making a shot during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

"The soft tissue piece to it and then his pain tolerance being super high and trying to put a timeline on when Dillon Brooks can physically get out there - we know that he's going to step out there," said Ott. "So I think that's the thing we're learning with Dillon in this process as he returns back."

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyam
Oct 30, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after losing the ball out of bounds during the second half against the Miami Heat at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Suns stopped a four-game losing streak with a Friday night win over the Utah Jazz, though the undefeated Spurs (5-0) provide quite the test.

"Super talented," Suns big man Mark Williams said of Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

Wembanyama is averaging 30.2 points, 14.6 rebounds and 4.8 blocks per night.

"They've started the year great as a team. He's a talent. We've all seen like the highlights, all the crazy stuff that he's been able to do. So we're looking forward to the challenge tomorrow."

San Antonio is also currently the No. 1 defensive team in terms of points allowed with 103.8.

To pull off the win, Phoenix will need to limit their turnovers, which has been arguably their biggest problem.

"Kick it out of bounds. How about we kick it out of bounds instead of give it to the other team?" Suns coach Jordan Ott said jokingly.

"But we'll figure it out, it's a new process for everyone. Everyone's kind of in a slightly different role. The spacing is different, but we got to figure it out."

