Insider Clarifies Suns' Interest in Jonathan Kuminga

PHOENIX -- Trade season is just about underway in the NBA with several players becoming trade eligible on Dec. 15.

With that has come several rumors, including one by NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson that the Phoenix Suns remain interested in Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.

The Suns have had known interest in Kuminga since they almost acquired him as part of a trade that would have sent Kevin Durant to Golden State in February, and then they were heavily involved in trade rumors this summer when Kuminga was in a stand-off with the Warriors over his contract.

However, after Kuminga ended up signing a two-year, $46.8 million extension with the Warriors before the year that has a team option for the second season, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported Thursday that Phoenix's interest has lowered.

"In a nutshell there is a lot less interest now," Gambadoro posted on X. "The Suns original interest was based on having him on a reasonable contract for 4 years. Now that he signed with the Warriors, after this season it is basically a one-year deal.

"He can cash in for a much bigger pay day in 2027. So not so sure the Suns would go in based on that. So interest is a lot less."

In a nutshell there is a lot less interest now. The Suns original interest was based on having him on a reasonable contract for 4 years. Now that he signed with the Warriors, after this season it is basically a one-year deal. He can cash in for a much bigger pay day in 2027. So… https://t.co/KuyNNS8hn7 — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) December 11, 2025

ESPN's Shams Charania reported in September before Kuminga ended up back with the Warriors that "the Suns (offered a deal) around four years approaching $90 million (for Kuminga. The trade package) has been Royce O'Neale and second-round draft capital."

After re-signing with the Warriors, Kuminga cannot be traded until Jan. 15, but he seems very likely to be moved, especially after Golden State coach Steve Kerr's comments on him Wednesday.

"My desire is for JK to be the best player he can be, regardless of where he ends up, here or elsewhere,” Kerr said.

Here’s Steve Kerr on the business side of the Jonathan Kuminga situation and the impact of the looming January 15th trade eligibility date



“I can imagine it’s not easy…My desire is for JK to be the best player he can be, regardless of where he ends up, here or elsewhere.” pic.twitter.com/egNDSYK3zX — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 11, 2025

From the Suns' perspective, they are already going to have to pay Mark Williams and Collin Gillespie this summer, and then would have to decide how Kuminga would fit in the fold money-wise if they were to acquire him, even if they didn't have to give up much for him.

Kuminga is going to want to get paid this summer, likely much more than what Phoenix originally wanted to offer for him, and he is not as proven of an impact player, especially from the Suns' viewpoint, as Williams and Gillespie have been so far this season.

Phoenix could ultimately end up standing pat for the most part with its roster that has surpassed all preseason expectations to this point even with key injuries through the Feb. 5 trade deadline, as the Suns currently sit at 14-11 on the season.

