PHOENIX -- Even after a hot start to the season, the Phoenix Suns could reportedly still be looking to make a major move.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson reported on X Tuesday:

"(Golden State Warriors forward) Jonathan Kuminga’s trade market will heat up in the coming weeks. The Kings and Suns, his two biggest suitors in the offseason, remain interested, sources say.

"There are still five-plus weeks until Kuminga can be traded. The Warriors have 16 games until he becomes trade eligible."

The Suns (14-10) have long-standing interest in Kuminga dating back to February when they almost acquired him as part of a deal that would have sent Kevin Durant to Golden State.

Phoenix's interest in Kuminga was very well known this summer when he was in a stand-off with Golden State regarding his contract, but he ultimately signed a two-year, $48.5 million extension with the Warriors shortly before the start of the season.

Why Would Warriors Want to Move on from Kuminga?

Even after this contract extension, Kuminga's future with the Warriors seemed a little murky given that he has had inconsistent playing time in key moments in the past.

This has carried over to this season, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday:

"The Warriors will discuss trades for forward Jonathan Kuminga when he is eligible to be moved Jan. 15, sources said, after discussions with the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings in the summer failed to progress. Golden State wants to find upgrades on its roster, and Kuminga's $22.5 million salary could be used in bigger trade scenarios.

"Kuminga, who missed just over two weeks in November because of knee tendinitis, has had fluctuating roles and performances since a strong start to the season. He was a DNP-CD in Sunday's blowout win in Chicago."

The 23-year-old Kuminga is averaging 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game across 17 contests for Golden State this season.

Should Suns Trade for Kuminga?

Suns coach Jordan Ott has seemingly maximized every player since becoming the head man this year, and Kuminga certainly has the talent to be a great player.

However, the Warriors have clearly indicated that they don't have the strongest belief in him in key moments, and his fit on Golden State has always been tough with the other scorers they have.

Phoenix would have to try to build an offer centered around Royce O'Neale and Nick Richards if it wanted Kuminga, but this was something the Warriors were not willing to do this summer.

The Suns could also opt to try to trade Grayson Allen, but he has been too valuable of a piece for them this season.

General manager Brian Gregory and the Suns have a lot of leeway to be picky on trades this year because of their hot start, and they certainly don't want to deplete anymore key players or assets after what happened the last few seasons.

With that said, Phoenix could still use a bigger forward or center that can shoot, which Kuminga would provide.

The Suns have time to decide if they want Kuminga, but should only do it if they don't give up too much.

