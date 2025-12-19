Suns Make Final Grayson Allen Decision vs Warriors

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have made the final ruling on the status of starting guard Grayson Allen for tonight's matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Allen will be out after he was added to the injury report last night as questionable with right knee soreness.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Livers, who was upgraded to questionable with a right hip strain that caused him to miss the last seven games, is also out.

Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) remains out for the Suns (14-12), although he could reportedly be returning next week, which you can read more about by clicking here.

The Warriors (13-14) will be without Al Horford (sciatica) and Pat Spencer (personal reasons), while Seth Curry (left glute injury management) is questionable.

More on Allen's Injury

Suns coach Jordan Ott offered this on Allen pregame:

"We don't think it's anything serious. It just happened in that last game (Sunday's loss to Lakers) ... We're going to monitor him and see how it goes."

Allen has already missed eight games this season due to a right quad contusion and illness, but has started all 18 games he has played in.

In the last five games he has played since returning from his quad injury, Allen has yet to return to the same form he was in earlier in the season, only scoring 10.8 points per game while shooting a very poor 20.6% from 3, which is usually his specialty, although he did have seven assists and three steals in Sunday's 116-114 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the season, Allen is still averaging a career-high 16.7 points and shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc.

The Suns have options to start in his place, but will probably give the nod to Royce O'Neale, who has started 21 of his 26 games this season, alongside Collin Gillespie, Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams. Ryan Dunn and Jordan Goodwin could also fill in for Allen.

Suns Looking to Get Back in Win Column

The Suns have lost two straight and six of their last nine games going into tonight's game.

Phoenix has continued to play well on the defensive side of the ball and forced a lot of turnovers by causing havoc, but the Suns need almost everyone to find the same offensive groove they had earlier in the season.

Golden State is also struggling a bit as of late having dropped two games in a row and eight of its last 12, so the Suns will look to take advantage of this and get back on track.

Click here for a more in-depth preview of tonight's matchup, which is scheduled to tip off shortly after 7:00 p.m. MST.

Latest Phoenix Suns News