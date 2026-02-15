Jamal Crawford Offers Nothing But Massive Respect for Devin Booker

PHOENIX — NBA All-Star weekend is set to finalize today, and it's been a great moment in the spotlight for some of the game's best players — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker included.

Booker, making his fifth appearance in the game, fell short in the three-point contest yesterday but hopes to get back on track today.

Former teammate Jamal Crawford, speaking yesterday to reporters ahead of calling the All-Star game on Sunday, offered this on Booker:

"Just his loyalty. No matter what, through good or bad or indifferent, his loyalty has stayed present and his love of the game has stayed present," he said (h/t Duane Rankin).

"If they had a good team, if they had a bad team, his leadership style didn't change. His joy for the game every day, trying to get better, is admirable for sure."

Crawford, a legend in his own respects, was just one of many recent examples of Booker getting the respect he deserves across the NBA landscape.

"I've just been looking forward to the couple of days of like previewing or reviewing that to a certain extent. I'm also excited that Book is going to the All Star game and he gets to be there, and he gets to enjoy it," Suns coach Jordan Ott said when previewing the upcoming stretch to finish the year.

"He deserves to be there. He gets to take it in a little bit. So only so many guys get to go. And what he does for us on a night to night basis, he can be proud of where we're headed, and he's the straw that stirs it all. So that piece is good, and we're going to see him on that stage and be there to support him."

Booker this season is averaging 25.2 points on 45.5% shooting to pair with four rebounds and 6.3 assists per night.

Booker hopes today will go just a bit smoother than yesterday, where he had a chance to beat eventual champion Damian Lillard on the final rack of the three-point contest before missing his last few shots to fall just short.

“It’s a great feat for him,” Booker said (h/t Duane Rankin). “Dame is somebody I have a lot of respect for. It’s his third time winning it. Somebody I was teammates with in the Olympics. Going into it, I thought it was going to be (Kon Knueppel) or Dame or me, and it ended up being the final round. Some good shooting going on.”

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game begins at 3:00 PM MST today.

