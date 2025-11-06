Inside The Suns

James Harden, Kawhi Leonard Headline Heavy Suns-Clippers Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers revealed their injury report ahead of Thursday night.

Donnie Druin

Mar 11, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) react during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) react during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers have revealed their initial injury reports ahead of their Thursday night clash at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Jalen Green is probable for tomorrow with a hamstring injury that's kept him out for the entirety of the season so far. Dillon Brooks (core muscle strain) is out again.

For the Clippers, James Harden is out for personal reasons while Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain), Jordan Miller (left hamstring) and Kobe Sanders (right knee) are also out.

Jalen Green Potentially Making Debut

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Gree
Sep 24, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) poses for portrait during Media Day at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ahead of their battle against Golden State on Tuesday, Suns coach Jordan Ott said on Green's progression:

"It's great. Like it's another really, really good step in the right direction. Played five-on-five today up and down. With a day in between before the next game, we'll see exactly where he's at, but definitely trending in the right direction, it's a good sight to see," he said prior to the game. (h/t Duane Rankin).

"It's just how he reacts. This is his highest day to date. The ability to get up and down. Now it's been multiple times and just see how he feels. How far was he able to push it and then how he feels tomorrow will give us a good indicator of what is next."

Dillon Brooks Again Out

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brook
Oct 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

From Ott on Brooks: "The same type of thing. How does he feel. He had a really good workout today again. It was a longer, extended workout. He seems to be in a good place. This is more of a pain tolerance than anything. We know how high is pain tolerance is. He wakes up tomorrow and feels great, he'll tell us and he's just looking for how the body responds.

"It seems like he's getting there. We don't know exactly what that timeline looks like, but again, we'll take that thing day-by-day and he's progressing in a good place."

Suns-Clippers will tip at Mortgage Matchup Center at 7:00 PM MST on Thursday.

Phoenix is 3-5 while Los Angeles is 3-4. This is their first meeting of the 2025-26 season.

Another notably storyline is the return of Bradley Beal, who spent a few seasons in the desert before parting from the desert this past summer.

The NBA will provide injury reports throughout the day on Thursday, so if any updates/changes are made - you can catch them here at Phoenix Suns On SI.

