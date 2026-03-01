March Can Make-or-Break Phoenix Suns

The month of March historically belongs to the sport of basketball — most notably the college ranks as brackets are created and soon busted after.

However, it's also the last full month of the NBA regular season, and it's a pivotal one for the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns are in prime position to make the postseason in some form or fashion, though their overall health and performance in more meaningful games will ultimately decide where Phoenix lands and how prepared they are for a potentially fun April.

Snapshot: Where Suns Are Entering March

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott against the Orlando Magic in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns (34-26) are seventh in the Western Conference. They're 11.5 games back from the first-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and 9.5 back from the San Antonio Spurs.

Yet seeds 3-7 in the West are all within 3.5 games of each other as March arrives, giving room for limitless possibilities within that order. Phoenix could easily finish in a play-in spot or dodge it altogether.

16 of Phoenix's remaining 22 regular season games are this month. In terms of strength of schedule, they own eighth-easiest remaining slate of games based on opponent win percentage.

Their coming stretch of games includes Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans and Charlotte with the final three of those matchups at the friendly walls of Mortgage Matchup Center.

It's a perfect opportunity to start the month off on the right foot, but they'll need some key faces back.

Suns' Health Will Determine Everything

Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns injured guard Devin Booker against the Boston Celtics in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix is currently down all of Devin Booker (hip), Dillon Brooks (hand) and Jordan Goodwin (calf) — all with varying timetables for a return.

Booker is expected to return this week while Goodwin seems to be shortly behind. Brooks could return as soon as the end of the month, though his rehab from surgery will heavily factor into his time frame.

There's no overstating Booker's importance to the Suns, though Brooks and Goodwin respectively have large roles within Phoenix's infrastructure as well.

All season, the Suns have waited to see their unit fully healthy. That's only happened very sparingly and time is running out this regular season for that to happen.

Even if Brooks will be out for most of the month, the Suns need Booker's scoring gravity and Goodwin's defensive capabilities in its backcourt.

A healthy Phoenix team could potentially make noise, but if the Suns will go anywhere in April, they've got to first win their battles in March.

Suns Will Be Tested as Games Carry More Weight

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) celebrates the game winning shot against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The next slate of games will be crucial for the Suns in a sort of pre-playoff ramp-up — at least that's how Ott is viewing it:

"These are meaningful games. ... All these nights are gonna be competitive, and everyone's gonna bring their best, especially here. We're not sneaking up on anyone. So that's the part of the excitement, that we are here playing meaningful games here throughout the regular season," Ott said last month.

The Suns are sure to get (mostly) healthy in March. Phoenix has a strong mix of weak and strong opponents to finish out the regular season. But now is the time for roles to get settled and adjustments to be made as matchups begin to carry more significance.