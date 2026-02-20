Suns Coach Frustrated as Injuries Flare Once Again

Injuries again are rearing its ugly head for the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns, fresh out of the All-Star break, had hoped to see their squad fully healthy ahead of their final (and pivotal) 27-game stretch. We've seen Phoenix navigate injuries all throughout the regular season, though the past week was vital to get the Suns rested and healthy ahead of a playoff push.

Or so they hoped.

Grayson Allen was suddenly ruled out ahead of Thursday's battle against the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained right ankle while star Devin Booker left action early with right hip soreness and did not return.

The 121-94 loss to San Antonio now marks Phoenix's fourth loss in their prior five games.

"I just want to see the guys play together. That's it. That's it and I probably didn't handle it right in game when we get the news," head coach Jordan Ott said post-game on Booker's injury (h/t Duane Rankin).

Booker previously missed time due to ankle and groin injuries while Allen also was recently out due to a right knee. This, mixed with Jalen Green's large absence through the beginning of the regular season, has held this Phoenix team back from their full potential.

"We wanted to use the break, everybody get healthy, but unfortunate. These things happen, especially in the game of basketball. All season has been up and down, guys in and out the lineup. Just keep going."

The Suns were also without Dillon Brooks due to suspension for accumulating technical fouls.

The good news? Green looked excellent in his return, posting 26 points to pair with three rebounds, two assists and three steals.

"It's been tough. He started the year off playing every game and I was out the whole time. It's only one game. He can take his time," Green said on Booker's injury.

"By the time he gets back, I'll have my rhythm. He's already going to have his rhythm. DB (Dillon Brooks) coming back."

That's certainly the hope, as Phoenix has limited time to see their core group of players on the court ahead of the postseason. The Suns have the ninth-toughest schedule after the All-Star break based off opponent winning percentage.

"We have more than enough to win games," Suns center Oso Ighodaro said after the loss in San Antonio.

While we await word on Booker's injury — Suns fans sure hope he's correct.