Key Suns Defender Injured, Exits Pelicans Game

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are currently down second-year forward Ryan Dunn in their Friday night contest against the New Orleans Pelicans.

With 9:52 left in the second quarter, Dunn saw fellow Suns guard Collin Gillespie jump to contest a layup before being sent backwards, landing on a Dunn's planted leg and bending it awkwardly.

Dunn was seen grabbing for his knee immediately and wincing in obvious pain down on the floor with teammates waving to the Suns' bench for attention.

Ryan Dunn down in serious pain after Collin Gillespie fell into his knee.



He limped back to the locker room under his own power. pic.twitter.com/QUEWjnBzBB — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) December 27, 2025

Team reporter Amanda Pflugrad said Dunn walked to the locker room under his own power.

*UPDATE: Pflugrad says Dunn is back on Phoenix's bench while heating his right knee. The Suns have not given an official update on him as of yet.*

This article will be updated if any further information becomes available.

Rasheer Fleming checked in for Phoenix after Dunn left. The Suns entered tonight down Grayson Allen and Jalen Green due to injuries as well.

Dunn has been a starter in 11 of his 24 games played this season, and while his offensive game is still being worked out, his effort and defensive prowess has been evident since the moment he stepped in the building.

His development under first-year head coach Jordan Ott has been key, and Dunn's played a role in helping the Suns shock nearly everyone in the NBA world.

“I think it’s a mix of everything,” Dunn said earlier in the season. "To be honest with you, coaching, roster — people might even say like not having expectation on ourselves or just going down and just playing free, but I think for us, our locker room is really, really good. We all gel together.

“I think we’re all gelling well. We all like each other, and it’s just fun playing with guys that really enjoy each other, and you’ll be able to go to work every day and see them, and it’s great.

“Not saying last year wasn’t like that. Like, we didn’t hate each other, but you can just feel a different sense of energy coming in on the floor and coming in the locker room, and a lot of guys help with that as well.”

This season, Dunn is averaging 7.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per night with nearly 23 minutes averaged. He's been a big part of the Suns' NBA-leading 11 steals per game.

The second-year forward played in 74 games for Phoenix last season.

