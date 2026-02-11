Klay Thompson’s Final Status Set for Mavericks vs Suns

PHOENIX -- The Dallas Mavericks have made the final ruling on veteran guard Klay Thompson's status ahead of tonight's matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

After originally being listed as questionable due to rest and missing shootaround this morning, Thompson will be out against Phoenix.

The 36-year-old Thompson has only missed four games this season, and the Mavericks (19-33) are 3-1 when he doesn't play.

Thompson is averaging 11.6 points while shooting a career-low 37.6% from 3-point range in 22.1 minutes per game, but last put up 19 points in Dallas' loss to the San Antonio Spurs Saturday.

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery) and Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) also remain out for Dallas, while Khris Middleton is likely to make his Mavericks debut tonight after being acquired from the Washington Wizards as part of last week's surprising trade of Anthony Davis to Washington.

The #Mavs just finished shootaround here in Phoenix. No sign of Klay Thompson, who's questionable for tonight's game against the #Suns due to rest.



We spoke to Khris Middleton, who’s set to make his debut after missing Saturday’s game in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/04lwbNITYl — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) February 10, 2026

The Suns (31-22) will be without Grayson Allen (right knee sprain), Isaiah Livers (left shoulder sprain) and Cole Anthony (not with team) for tonight's matchup.

Devin Booker (ankle) and Jalen Green (hip/hamstring) were not on the injury report after returning from injury absences in Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Previewing Tonight's Matchup

The Mavericks have lost seven games in a row tonight, while the Suns are also in a bit of a slump, losing their past two games.

Phoenix is looking to avoid its first three-game losing streak since the first week of the season.

This will be the Suns' penultimate game before the All-Star break, as they will host the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night.

"Just want to play well," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after practice yesterday. "You want to play well going into the break. Back-to-back, but this first one you got to come out and play well. You play well, and then you feel good going into the break."

Even with the results of the past two games, Phoenix has exceeded all preseason expectations and looks to be in prime position competing for a playoff spot the rest of the season.

"I don't think we ever had like what expectations are supposed to look like," Ott said (h/t Duane Rankin). "I think we just wanted to bring guys in here that played the right way, that went about their business the right way and they continue to get better and I think that's the part where we're at right now.

"Middle part of the season, post trade deadline. We just want to get better. Internally, we're going to add Jalen (Green). That will change some things, but we just want to feel good these next stretch of games of exactly where we're at and some of these younger guys feeling the pressure of playing in big and meaningful games, which will innately get us better."

Tonight's game will tip off shortly after 7:00 p.m. MST.

