Suns Injury Report: Devin Booker, Jalen Green Get Updates vs Mavericks

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have released their injury report for tomorrow night's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

After getting back Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) and Jalen Green (left hip contusion/right hamstring injury management) for Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, neither player is on the report for tomorrow's matchup.

Grayson Allen (right knee sprain) and Isaiah Livers (left shoulder sprain) remain out for Phoenix (31-22), as they are both set to be re-evaluated after the All-Star break after they suffered their injuries in Thursday's loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Cole Anthony (not with team) is also out for Phoenix, as his future is in question with the team after the Suns acquired him ahead of last week's trade deadline.

This will be Phoenix's second-to-last game before the All-Star break and the first leg of a back-to-back, as the Suns will host the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday.

The Mavericks (19-33) listed Klay Thompson (rest) as questionable, while Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery) and Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) remain out.

Jalen Green Glad to Be Back in Lineup

Although the Suns have surpassed all preseason expectations, it has not been a memorable season for Green in his first year in Phoenix.

After playing all 82 games the last two seasons with the Houston Rockets, Green has only played in six games with the Suns so far.

"It's been hard. It's the most games I've missed in my life," Green said at practice today (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Most time I've spent away from basketball while still working out and everything. Just not being able to play is hard for me.

"That's where I find a lot of my joy. Being out there on the floor and getting involved with the crowd and everything about it. It's been a little difficult."

Green had eight points, three rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes off the bench in his return against the 76ers Saturday.

"I feel myself being a little cautious with like certain drives I could've attempted. Just thinking about it," Green said. "Something that you don't want to happen again. No one wants to be injured. There's times I think about it or I could've drove.

"I'm hesitant, but like I said, that's going to go out the window when I get some games under my belt and become unconscious and forget about it."

Suns coach Jordan Ott added at practice that the Suns know the addition of Green can change some things going forward as they look to continue their success.

Tomorrow's game tips off shortly after 7:00 p.m. MST.

