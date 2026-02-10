What (Mostly) Healthy Suns Can Prove This Week

The Phoenix Suns move into this week with just two games remaining until the NBA All-Star break with massively varying tasks at hand.

For the first part of their back-to-back, the Suns play host to the Dallas Mavericks today. Dallas is on a seven-game losing streak having just traded away Anthony Davis while Klay Thompson is questionable entering tonight (you can check out the injury report here ).

Phoenix should, respectfully, handle the Mavericks tonight.

On the other end of their back-to-back awaits the Oklahoma City Thunder, who own the league's best record at 41-13. OKC's actually lost their last two-of-three entering Wednesday and will play the Suns for a fourth time this year after a close win, blowout win and close loss to Phoenix.

However, the Suns approach this final stretch nearly at full health — which has been an unfortunate sentiment all season in the desert. Though they're down Grayson Allen, the likes of Devin Booker and Jalen Green have the green light moving into this week.

That's massive, and with a two-game stretch against two vastly different opponents, the Suns have an opportunity to send a message to the rest of the league.

What Suns Can Prove to NBA

Jan 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott with forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Detroit Pistons at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tonight affords the Suns an opportunity to handle business as expected. The old adage of "good teams make bad teams look bad" applies here — and while Phoenix won't apologize for only winning by one or twenty points, a depleted Mavericks team will test Jordan Ott and his crew's ability to flex their muscles against an inferior opponent.

The second night of their back-to-back against Oklahoma City is a tough barometer. The Suns have played the Thunder close in their two of three prior matchups — we know Phoenix can hang with the NBA's best team.

The question more-so here rests within the fully healthy duo of Booker/Green and how impactful their scoring can be, especially after playing the previous night.

I'm not sure anybody is asking for a win against the Thunder, nor should they in this circumstance, though if Phoenix can at least play Oklahoma City tough on the second night of a back-to-back, that would go a long way for confidence entering this week's All-Star break.

"We're kind of getting into the middle part of the season, post-trade deadline. We just want to get better. I think internally we're obviously going to add Jalen (Green). That will change some things, but we just want to feel good these next stretch of games of exactly where we're at," Ott told reporters this week.

"Some of these younger guys [will start] feeling the pressure of playing in big and meaningful games, which will innately get us better."

So, what can the Suns prove this week with Booker and Green back in the mix?

Tonight can show they're able to handle business when expected. Wednesday can show that even coming off a game the night prior, they'll push the limits of the defending NBA champs.

It should be a fun two-day stretch in the Valley.

Latest Phoenix Suns News