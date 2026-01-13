Heat Reveal Norman Powell's Final Status vs Suns

PHOENIX -- The Miami Heat have made the final call if Norman Powell will suit up tonight or not against the Phoenix Suns.

Powell is available against Phoenix after originally being questionable with low back soreness, which sidelined him for the Heat's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday.

Since being acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers in the offseason, Powell is leading the Heat in scoring at 23.8 points per game while shooting 41.5% from 3-point range and averaging 1.3 steals per game.

The Heat (20-19) have gone 2-4 this season when Powell doesn't play.

Miami doesn't have anyone else notable on its injury report for tonight.

As for the Suns (24-15), they will continue to be without Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Jamaree Bouyea (concussion), but coach Jordan Ott said "the plan" is to get the two players back on Phoenix's six-game road trip that begins tonight.

Previewing Suns vs Heat

The Suns and Heat are in two different places heading into tonight's game.

Miami will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak, while the Suns have won three in a row and nine of their past 11 games.

After the Suns held the Washington Wizards to a season-low 93 points allowed Sunday, Phoenix tied Miami for being a top-5 defense in the league with a 111.9 defensive rating on the season.

The Suns have only allowed 100.8 points per game since the turn of the new year (six games). The Heat, on the other hand, have given up more than 120 points in all three games during their losing streak.

After being riddled by injuries earlier in the year, Tyler Herro has been working his way back for Miami and will play his fourth-consecutive and 10th game of the season tonight.

Herro is averaging 21.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in the nine games he's played in this year.

Although the Heat have been struggling, they will not be an easy matchup for the Suns, as Miami ranks No. 1 in the NBA in pace and will be playing back in front of its home crowd after losing all three of these games on the road.

The Heat are 13-6 at home on the year, while Phoenix is 10-10 on the road.

Miami is favored by 1.5 over the Suns tonight, and ESPN's matchup predictor gives the Heat a 55.7% chance of winning.

Tonight's game tips off at 5:30 p.m. MST.

