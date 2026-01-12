Injury Report: Heat Star Questionable vs Suns

PHOENIX -- The Miami Heat could be without their leading scorer for the second-straight game tomorrow night against the Phoenix Suns.

After missing the Heat's loss Sunday to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Norman Powell is questionable against Phoenix with low back soreness.

Tyler Herro (right big toe and rib contusion) and Pelle Larsson (left third mallet finger) are listed as available, while Terry Rozier (not with team) remains out.

The Heat have lost three games in a row heading into tomorrow's matchup.

Meanwhile, the Suns' injury report has not changed as they begin a six-game road trip.

Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Jamaree Bouyea (concussion) both remain out for the Suns, while Jordan Goodwin (jaw sprain - mask) is listed as available.

Green has only played in one complete game this season, but his return could be coming soon, while Bouyea has missed the past four games.

Even without the two players, the Suns have been hot, winning nine of their last 11 games, and have now moved up to sixth place in the Western Conference with a 24-15 record.

Suns coach Jordan Ott was asked if Phoenix hopes to get back the two players on the road trip.

"That's the plan," Ott said. "You hope you get to healthy, but we don't know, they got to take steps to get there. We'll be ready to go whenever they come back. You want a healthy, you want a full squad, but we've been able to find different ways to win each night with what we have.

"(Whoever) we have, we're going to lace them up, go out there and play. This is a tough road trip, multiple different teams, some teams that we haven't played yet ... Every single night got to come out and bring it."

Suns Speak on What Jalen Green Return Would Mean

Although the Suns have doing well without Green, they are eagerly awaiting his return and Ott has said he will be back in the starting lineup when he returns.

Dillon Brooks, who played with Green the last two seasons on the Houston Rockets, spoke about what Green will bring when he returns.

"Scoring on that second unit," Brooks said after Phoenix's 112-93 win over Washington Sunday (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "(He'll be) the first sub coming out and going right back in. He's going to give a lot of scoring on that unit.

"The way he can attack the rim and then make plays for others is going to be another thing as well. Whenever he gets back, I think he's going to be a big spark for us."

Bouyea had been playing well before his injury and has proven to be a reliable guard off the bench even on a two-way deal.

Devin Booker spoke on what he is looking forward to when both players come back.

"Just having more threats out there," Booker said. "Having guys that can hoop, that want to compete at the highest level. I know Jalen's itching to get back, even Bouyea, he was in the hall postgame ready for the next one. The more talent out there, the better."

Tomorrow's game tips off at 5:30 p.m. MST.

Latest Phoenix Suns News