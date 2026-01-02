The Moment the Suns Realized 2025–26 Would Be Different

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns this year are different.

That's apparent from their record, play and overall energy surrounding the team as 2026 arrives. This iteration of Suns basketball is simply more cohesive and intentional -- while also being more competitive.

You don't have to take that from fans -- or media -- the players themselves are highlighting that.

All of Ryan Dunn, Mark Williams and Collin Gillespie appeared on The Old Man And The Three podcast recently, and a hilarious moment involving Dillon Brooks let everybody know just how different things would be on the court this year in the Valley:

When Suns Knew 2025-26 Would Be Different

Dec 31, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) talks with referee Courtney Kirkland (61) during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

"The competitive nature that we have on this team, like 1-15, is different here. I feel great coming out of Christmas," Dunn said.

When asked when they realized how competitive this group was,

"Training camp," they all agreed.

"Dillon [Brooks] got two techs in a pick-up game. ... We had some local refs come in and he was getting on them crazy," Gillespie said.

Williams added, "I kind of felt in Flagstaff, when I first linked up with ya'll and played. Not the whole team was there in, we were in Flagstaff for like a weekend. It was competitive out there.

Full clip:

Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams, Ryan Dunn & Jordan Goodwin on when they knew this Suns team was crazy competitive 🤣



“Dillon [Brooks] picked up two techs in a pickup game.”



(🎥: @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/u7lLvLUR5G — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) January 1, 2026

Dillon Brooks Certainly Sets The Tone

Brooks, acquired in the Kevin Durant-to-Houston Rockets trade this past summer, has helped Phoenix revamp its culture after their failed star experiment put the organization in quite the hole.

The Suns weren't expected to do much this year, though Phoenix has shocked nearly everybody en route to a 19-14 start with the West's seventh seed currently in their possession.

That's a testament to faces such as Brooks and first-year coach Jordan Ott, who has helped establish that identity.

“We love everything about Dillon,” Suns coach Jordan Ott said earlier this season. Brooks hasn't been close to shy about getting vocal and aggressive on the court, especially with officials.

“That edge, that competitive spirit. He’s the fire-starter in all that we do. We follow his lead. We’ve just got to get to the edge and not go over.”

The Suns aren't expected to make the NBA Finals, nor a deep run in the postseason if they even make it at all.

However, the job done by Ott and his players has been remarkable up to this point, giving Suns fans something genuine to look forward to on a nightly basis.

Latest Phoenix Suns News