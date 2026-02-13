One Word Sums Up the Suns’ Season, According to Their Coach

The Phoenix Suns move into the All-Star break having lost their last three-of-four games. Typically, this wouldn't be cause for optimism — though the temporary rotation depletion at the trade deadline and slew of major injuries Phoenix has dealt with makes their recent form more digestable.

The Suns are 32-23 entering the break with their ceiling not even close to being discovered yet. Phoenix has turned themselves from a suprising, fun team to a legitimate playoff contender in the Western Conference.

Head coach Jordan Ott, reflecting back on the first part of the season, believes the term "resilience" best exemplifies Phoenix's start to the season:

What Jordan Ott Said on Suns' First Part of Their Schedule

"I thought December we played really good teams, and we hung in there on a tough schedule all through the entire West, I think, we traveled east, saw a couple new teams, presented a couple new challenges, then Book being out for a little portion of that time in January, and we found different ways to win," Ott told reporters.

"So we're excited for when we do get everything together, we feel that it's close. Like glimpses last night of Jalen, what he does differently than what we have. But at the same time, the resilience to just go out and play. We never know who's going to suit up or can suit up. It doesn't matter who we play. I think that's the part that we've can be most proud of that we go out and play our style of basketball every night."

READ: Suns Have No Worries After Loss to OKC

That was before the Oklahoma City Thunder led by as much as 37 in Phoenix before dismantling the Suns on Wednesday. However, Ott says he's excited about what's to come:

"I mean, this is exciting. Like what we're playing for the next 27 games, that's exciting. You don't want the result [of tonight] but if that doesn't motivate you — and I know it will — so that part, we're going to take this as a positive," Ott said after the loss.

"The break is good for whatever happened, happened. And now we're going to be in some of these games where we're going to grow. Every night is going to feel like one of those playoff games when you start fighting for it, so that continues our growth. That's what's exciting. So again, we'd like to get our our guys, our group, healthy. I think the break helps with that. We're right there, and these guys have put themselves in a position that makes these next handful of games meaningful, and that's exciting."

Latest Phoenix Suns News