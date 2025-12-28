Suns List 3 Key Players on Injury Report vs Wizards

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will once again be short-handed as they continue their four-game road trip tomorrow night against the Washington Wizards.

Phoenix (18-13) listed Ryan Dunn (right knee soreness) as questionable against Washington, while Grayson Allen (right knee injury management) and Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) remain out.

Dunn suffered his injury in Friday's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans then missed Phoenix's win Saturday over New Orleans with the injury.

Allen has missed the past five games for the Suns with his injury, while Green has one played in one full game this season due to his injury and is scheduled to be re-evaluated between Jan. 5 to Jan. 12.

The Wizards (6-23), meanwhile, will be on the second night of a back-to-back tomorrow after a game tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Washington is notably going to be without Kyshawn George (left hip flexor soreness), Corey Kispert (left hamstring strain) and Cam Whitmore (right shoulder deep vein thrombosis) against Memphis.

What to Expect in Suns vs Wizards

Tomorrow's game will be the first meeting between the Suns and Wizards this season.

Washington is currently tied for the fewest wins in the NBA on the year with six after having only 33 combined wins in the last two seasons.

The Wizards are dead last in the league in net rating (point differential per 100 possessions) at -12.4 and also the worst in defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions) at 122.7 this season.

CJ McCollum leads Washington in scoring at 18.7 points per game followed by last season's No. 2 pick Alex Sarr, who averages 18.2 points.

Phoenix enters tomorrow's matchup on a three-game winning streak following two back-to-back wins over the New Orelans Pelicans on Friday and Saturday.

The Suns have been one of the most impressive teams in the league this season given their preseason expectations and are 11th in the NBA in defensive rating (113.5), 13th in offensive rating (114.7) and 13th in net rating (1.3).

New coach Jordan Ott's system has allowed almost everyone on the Suns to enjoy career seasons so far, as Devin Booker (25.4 points per game) and Dillon Brooks (21.4 points) lead Phoenix's offensive attack.

The Suns have started to find some rhythm offensively as of late, scoring 115 or more points in four-straight games.

Tomorrow's contest is scheduled to tip off shortly after 5:00 p.m. MST and will be the third matchup in Phoenix's four-game road trip.

