New Suns Duo Makes Subtle History After Blowout Win

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' partnership of Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker made a bit of franchise history in their 35-point stomping over the Indiana Pacers last night, becoming the first duo ever for the Suns to score over 30 points in less than 30 minutes of action.

Devin Booker & Dillon Brooks are the first Suns duo to each have 30+ PTS in under 30 MIN. pic.twitter.com/oJyrUGEqhE — Real Sports (@realapp) November 14, 2025

Booker notched 33 points in 29 minutes to pair with five rebounds and seven assists while Brooks had 32 points with one rebound.

After the Suns cleared way of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, many were curious to see how Phoenix would shape on the court.

Brooks, acquired alongside Jalen Green in the deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Rockets, has been every bit of the tough, energetic hustler as advertised.

“After a relatively close game last night, those guys, I think, both played 38 minutes last night, we had to come out and set the tone. We knew their energy would be high, their purpose would be critical tonight to really get after it early and I thought their pace early, we felt it," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the win on Booker/Brooks.

"Their pressure, how they pressure full-court looks very similar to last year. We tried to address it pregame. We tried to talk about it in an honest, direct manner that we have to be ready to go, and those guys beat us. In the second quarter was where we were able to open up a little bit and of course, they were in there."

Booker, when asked about Brooks:

“He has the tools and he can do a little bit of everything. Not only is it out there on the court but he works on it too. He’s one of the hardest workers around and he spends countless hours, even when he was going through his core injury," said Booker.

Brooks previously was sidelined for six games this season.

"I was telling him 'Are you supposed to be going that hard?' But that’s his mentality so It’s no surprise.”

The thunder/lightning partnership between the two has been a major part of Phoenix's 8-5 start to the season, which currently features a five-game winning streak with seven out of their last eight won.

“It doesn’t matter who’s guarding and who’s on it. We follow our strategy, play physical and slowly it wears and tears on the offenses and it shows," Brooks said.

"At least the top-10 defense, we got to work on our rebounding and that’s why they stay in the game. Rebounding, fouling, I watch that and coach it up. So bring that to the next game.”

The duo will be back in action on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks.

