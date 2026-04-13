Suns Already Holding Key Edge Before Play-In Tournament

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into NBA play-in tournament festivities hoping to handle business on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. A win would automatically place them as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference postseason against the San Antonio Spurs, who are the second seed.

A loss on Tuesday would see Phoenix play the winner of the other play-in matchup, as the Los Angeles Clippers will host the Golden State Warriors.

A seventh seed has never failed to make the playoffs as part of the play-in tournament, as all ten previous teams have advanced to the actual bracket. As the top seed in the play-in, the Suns do have a built-in advantage already in their back pocket that was shared among the previous squads who advanced.

Suns' Homecourt Advantage is Massive

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The support's been there. I think we had low expectations coming in, and the fans still showed up and showed out," Suns guard Devin Booker said last week after Phoenix clinched the No. 7 spot and homecourt advantage through the play-in.

"And that's definitely needed, we need that for tough parts of the season, what we've been going through now. We solidified ourselves in the seventh spot, which I think a lot of people didn't expect either. But we're gonna need them [the fans] coming up too for this play-in game."

The energy within Mortgage Matchup Center has been among the best in the league when the Suns have made deep playoff runs. During their 2021 NBA Finals appearance many across the national landscape were impressed by the passion and support shown by the Valley.

While Phoenix as a market isn't quite known for their loyalty or overall support, it feels like this is indeed a basketball town. When the Suns are hot and rolling, their home court advantage is among the best in the NBA.

They've sold out over 200 consecutive games.

"It's massive to get that seven seed for that reason," Suns coach Jordan Ott said.

"You don't know as a visiting team exactly how often these fans show up, but since I've been here I hear other people come into town and be very impressed by just the whole building. The whole fans, like a whole production of what we do here in Phoenix, and it's only going to get better.

"It's incredibly helpful for our guys when you have a home court advantage, and it's our duty and our job to go out and perform for that group. So again, we're excited for Tuesday night because we know our group will show up."

After 82 games, players are tired. Every play matters. Every advantage is needed to push further towards the ultimate goal. The Suns, even though temporary, do hold a massive edge for this coming week of action.

And if the arena will be anywhere close to the noise levels it should be, the Suns should have a sixth man behind them from start to finish.