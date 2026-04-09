Suns Postseason Destiny Finally Sealed

PHOENIX — With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Phoenix Suns' postseason plans are set.

Last night's win over the Dallas Mavericks paired with the Los Angeles Clippers' loss ensured the Suns are locked into the Western Conference's No. 7 seed, which will see them host the first game of play-in tournament action on Tuesday, April 14.

The Suns will face either the Clippers or Portland Trail Blazers in the opening game.

"It'll be massive. It's massive to get that seven seed for that reason," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of the homecourt advantage Phoenix will have. "You don't know as a visiting team exactly how often these fans show up, but since I've been here I hear other people come into town and be very impressed by just the whole building. The whole fans, like a whole production of what we do here in Phoenix, and it's only going to get better.

"It's incredibly helpful for our guys when you have a homecourt advantage, and it's our duty and our job to go out and perform for that group. So again, we're excited for Tuesday night because we know our group will show up."

If the Suns win, they'll secure the seventh spot in the West for the playoffs. If Phoenix loses, they'll play the winner of the 9/10 seeded matchup for the eighth and final playoff seed. If the Suns lose both matchups they're out of the playoffs entirely.

The seventh seed is 8-2 in the first game and 2-0 in the eigth-seeded matchup, meaning no team in the Suns' position has ever failed to make the playoffs.

Mortgage Matchup Center should be rocking on Tuesday night.

"The support's been there. I think we had low expectations coming in, and the fans still showed up and showed out," Suns guard Devin Booker said.

"And that's definitely needed, we need that for tough parts of the season, what we've been going through now. We solidified ourselves in the seventh spot, which I think a lot of people didn't expect either. But we're gonna need them [the fans] coming up too for this play-in game."

While the Suns await their exact opponent in either Los Angeles or Portland, they'll look to use these next and final two games over the weekend to get healthy and regroup ahead of what should be a fun play-in game on Tuesday.