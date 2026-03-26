The Suns’ Biggest Surprise is Now One of Their Most Important Pieces

PHOENIX — The rise of Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie has been nothing short of notable.

Gillespie, once an afterthought in the NBA, has carved more than just a role with the Suns in the 2025-26 season — he's established himself as a crucial puzzle piece for first-year head coach Jordan Ott.

Gillespie, on a team full of bigger names, paces the Suns in three-point percentage at 41.9% (on at least 3 or more attempts per night) while his ability to help organize and run the offense in a bench or starting role has made him a versatile but reliable piece for Phoenix as the postseason nears.

”He played very good for us too," Nuggets center Nikola Jokic said of Gillespie, who spent some time in Denver previously.

"Whenever he played, he didn't play much, but whenever he played, he played good for us. His shot capability, and he's kind of a tough player, he's a winner. It's good to see him impacting the game.”

Gillespie is set to be an unrestricted free agent this coming summer and could very well be playing his way out of Phoenix, as his price tag seems to only increase as time wears on. His $2.3 million cap hit will be massively shattered this offseason, whether it be by the Suns or other interested teams.

The rise has been prominent enough to warrant a spot on The Athletic's list of players who have surprised the most this season.

"Coming into 2025-26, Gillespie had played as many minutes in the G League as he had in the NBA. Now, he’s fourth in the league in 3-point makes," wrote Fred Katz.

"His spot-up shooting is an intuitive fit alongside Booker. Confidence has been built in the process. If Gillespie notices a sliver of daylight, he’ll hoist a long ball. He’s gone from riding benches to running first units. And the Suns are better off for it."

Undoubtedly so, as everyone from Ott to Booker has propped Gillespie up over a microphone, and as the Suns have unfortunately dealt with a wild injury bug this season, it's been the Kentucky product stepping in and filling various roles.

Gillespie has missed just one game due to injury this regular season, playing in 72 games with 50+ starts. The only player with more appearances for Phoenix is center Oso Ighodaro at 73.

As the Suns put a bow on their 2025-26 year, it's in fact a surprising name that's not only helped steady the ship — but also lead the way.