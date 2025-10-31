Ex-Suns Center Opens Up on What Went Wrong with Star Experiment
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic has no negative grudges towards his prior time with the organization.
Nurkic, a piece involved in the mega-trade that sent Deandre Ayton packing, was part of Phoenix's "Big 3" era that included Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
Despite carrying legitimate NBA Finals expectations, the Suns' star trio didn't win a playoff game.
Why didn't the experiment work? That's not a question for the current Utah Jazz big man.
“I don’t think that’s a question for me,” Nurkic told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
“I think it’s probably for (Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein) or a lot of people who are actually in charge. I loved (Suns team owner) Mat Ishbia for how he cared, loved my teammates and my time there.”
Phoenix, who already played Utah previously this week, plays host to the Jazz on Halloween night at Mortgage Matchup Center.
“I feel like it is what it is,” Nurkic continued.
“Can’t really say why. I feel like I did everything people asked of me, but like I said, the first season, we were actually OK. Then it went south. It’s not really under my control. Couldn’t really say how and why, but I think there are a lot of people who can not answer that question.”
Nurkic was eventually traded this past winter near the deadline to the Charlotte Hornets after it was clear things weren't clicking for anybody in the desert.
“Sometimes it doesn’t turn the way you want it to turn,” Nurkic said.
“If it’s your fault or somebody else’s fault, it doesn’t really matter. Next-day mentality, I guess. For me, I know what and why it happened, but also it’s like, nothing I can do about it now. New season, new team. All I care about is just finish the season. I’ll be a free agent, which is great. I’m not in charge of anything now, but hopefully when free agency hits, I can choose where I want to be.”
Now a rotational big in Utah, Nurkic is currently averaging eight points and eight rebounds through the early stages of the 2025-26 season.
As for Phoenix, their center rotation includes Mark Williams, Khaman Maluach, Nick Richards and Oso Ighodaro.
The Suns and Jazz will tip tonight around 7:00 PM MST in downtown Phoenix at the Mortgage Matchup Center.