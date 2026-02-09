Suns Coach Gets Honest on Season Expectations

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are no longer just a fun story. Nor a shock to the NBA.

As we approach the NBA All-Star break, they're a legitimate playoff contender emerging out of the West.

Preseason expectations have already been shattered as first-time head coach Jordan Ott has his team hustling on both ends of the floor to the tune of a 31-22 record.

Ott, the reigning Western Conference Coach of the Month, was asked if the Suns were playing up to the level he thought they'd be:

"I don't think we ever had like what expectations [or what they] are supposed to look like. I think we just wanted to bring guys in here that played the right way, that went about their business the right way. And they continue to get better and I think that's the part where we're at right now," Ott told reporters (h/t Duane Rankin).

"We're kind of getting into the middle part of the season, post-trade deadline. We just want to get better. I think internally we're obviously going to add Jalen (Green). That will change some things, but we just want to feel good these next stretch of games of exactly where we're at. Some of these younger guys [will start] feeling the pressure of playing in big and meaningful games, which will innately get us better."

The Suns have adopted a tough and physical brand of defensive basketball since Ott arrived to town, thanks in part to the presence of Dillon Brooks — who has steadied the ship for Phoenix while names such as Devin Booker and Jalen Green have dipped in and out of the lineup due to injury.

Thanks to those said problems, we've yet to see what this Suns' corps truly looks like when fully healthy, though Phoenix should hopefully be coming up on those days soon.

Even after losing their last three-of-four games, the Suns cling on to the West's No. 7 seed with a three-game lead over the No. 8 seeded Golden State Warriors while trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves by just half of a game.

Jumping Minnesota would put Phoenix as the sixth seed, seeing them make the playoffs and skipping the NBA's play-in tournament before postseason festivities begin.

The Suns move into the future no longer identifying as a surprise team on the block. They're here, and though Ott doesn't have any defined expectations, it should be fun to see where this team goes.

