Suns Star Earns First NBA Player of the Week Award

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has won the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week award.

Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller took home honors for the Eastern Conference.

Phoenix Suns guard-forward Dillon Brooks and Charlotte Hornets guard-forward Brandon Miller have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 15 of the 2025-26 season (Jan. 26 – Feb. 1). pic.twitter.com/uTcVuhWIpW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 2, 2026

More from the Suns' official press release:

"In four games on the week, Brooks averaged 28.8 points on 53.5% shooting (54.3 3FG%), 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals while guiding the Suns to a 3-1 record. On the night of a 'Dillon The Villain' t-shirt giveaway for Suns fans, he scored a career-high 40 points in a 114-96 win over the Pistons on Jan. 29. He followed that performance with a game-high 27 points the next night in a 126-113 win over the Cavaliers. Brooks scored 25-plus points in the first three games of the week, setting a new career-long streak with four straight games scoring at least 25 points.

"In 44 games this season, Brooks is averaging a career-high 21.1 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals, while shooting a career-best 44.6% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range. He became the fifth player in franchise history with 800-plus points and 40-plus steals through the first 40 games with the Suns (Stephon Marbury, Walter Davis, Tom Chambers, Charles Barkley) and recorded his 1,000th-career three-pointer on Feb. 1 against the Clippers."

Dillon Brooks' Impact on Suns Has Been Nothing Short of Vital

Brooks has played a massive part in Phoenix's 30-20 start to the season, establishing a sense of identity with hustle and effort for first-year head coach Jordan Ott. The Suns, though not perfect, have reversed course in dramatic fashion from last season and have given fans something true to cheer for.

“We love everything about Dillon,” Ott said earlier this season on Brooks.

“That edge, that competitive spirit. He’s the fire-starter in all that we do. We follow his lead. We’ve just got to get to the edge and not go over.”

Phoenix now looks to turn potential into results with a Western Conference playoff berth with Brooks at the forefront of those efforts, even with Devin Booker and Jalen Green unfortunately being in and out of the lineup due to injuries.

The Suns have seen Brooks step up massively on the offensive side of the ball, and if that can continue, Phoenix won't only just be a nice story for this past season — they'll be a force to be reckoned with come playoff time.

