Suns Could Get Massive Break Ahead of Warriors Matchup
The Phoenix Suns are hoping to upset the heavily-favored Golden State Warriors tonight, and the latest injury report for both sides might open the door wider for that to happen.
Jimmy Butler was a late add for Golden State today to the report - and he's now questionable to play with lower back soreness.
It's important to note the Warriors are on the first night of a back-to-back, so Golden State may opt to play things safe with their star forward.
Opening tip is slated for just past 8:00 PM MST tonight, so there's still a few hours of wiggle room for Golden State to make that decision.
More on Jimmy Butler's Injury
Lower back soreness typically just depends on how limited the player is due to the injury - and even if Butler plays, his action might be limited.
Butler has played in all seven of Golden State's prior matchups to start the regular season and is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists on nearly 50% shooting from the field.
If he can't play, Brandin Podziemski would likely see a bump in minutes according to CBS Sports, "while Moses Moody and Buddy Hield would have a clearer pathway to playing time."
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Dives Into Back-to-Back Data
"I mentioned it the other night, seven games in 12 days, five cities. Not an easy schedule. And I think it showed the last two games. We looked a half-step slow in a lot of ways," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on Golden State's schedule.
"We’re constantly collaborating with our players on this stuff. I’m collaborating with our performance team. They have all the data showing how fatigued these guys are, how fast they run, their recovery time, all that stuff.
"So what that means is, we have to navigate not only back-to-backs, but three games in four nights. The rules the NBA gives us in terms of which games guys can rest, which games they can’t. That’s something we are really having to dive into now that the season’s going and rolling. It’s not easy, but we’ll do it collaboratively.”
How Suns Could Benefit From Jimmy Butler Absence
Phoenix thus far has prided itself on a mix of hustle and effort to set the tone - which has been Butler's calling card since entering the league.
With the Suns currently down Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, perhaps the playing field would be a bit more leveled with Butler's absence in terms of star power, too.
Perhaps Phoenix would have pushed the pace with the veteran Butler in the lineup, though now most attention could be given to co-star Stephen Curry if the former Miami Heat forward isn't available.
No Butler makes it easier for the Suns for the entire 48 minutes of action - though the Warriors would still understandably be expected to bring home the win.