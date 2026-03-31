Suns Know They Needed Dillon Brooks Injury Return

PHOENIX — The return of Dillon Brooks is officially here.

The Phoenix Suns' forward has been cleared from the team's injury report ahead of their Tuesday night matchup against the Orlando Magic after missing the last month due to a fractured left hand.

Brooks hasn't played for Phoenix since Feb. 21 and will give the Suns a much needed boost to their lineup as the regular season draws to a close and the play-in tournament awaits.

“He’s super ready," Suns guard Jalen Green said of Brooks' return (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

“No one ever plans to miss games like that. Just to see him back in rythym [is nice]. Even him just getting back in the gym after the injury, still putting the work in with one hand. It’s crazy to see. I’m excited for him to get back out there."

Brooks' career high of 20.9 points per game has been a massive asset for the Suns this season after arriving via trade from the Houston Rockets over the summer. His production on offense mixed with his defensive tenacity and ability to set the tone for his teammates has made Brooks a crucial part of Phoenix's plans.

"He brings the energy, the intensity and edge to us," Suns guard Collin Gillespie said to Rankin last night. "He relieves a lot of pressure offensively because he can go get a bucket himself. We’re excited to have him back finally. Hope Mark (Williams) here soon, too, and get our team whole again.”

The Suns were hoping to make a massive jump into the West's top six seeds to avoid the play-in tournament, though a mix of injuries (Brooks, Williams like Gillespie alluded to) and inability to close out tough games has essentially pinned Phoenix to play-in participants.

They're 3.5 games back from the seventh seed with seven regular season battles left. They're also three games ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers, who are making a very late push to usurp the Suns for homecourt advantage in the postseason.

Now, with Brooks back, there's hope the Suns can come close to reaching full health before their most important part of the year arrives.

“I’m excited for him," Suns star Devin Booker added on Brooks' return. "I always say he’s one of the hardest workers I’ve been around. I know it kills him not to be on the floor. We’re looking forward to tomorrow.”

Brooks' presence should provide an immediate boost for the organization.