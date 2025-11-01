Suns Down Jazz for NBA Cup Opener Win
The Phoenix Suns beat the Utah Jazz 118-98 at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Friday night. The Suns improved to 2-4 and 1-0 in Group A of the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup, while the Jazz, who defeated the Suns this past Saturday, fell to 2-3 (0-1).
The Suns coming off a heartbreaking 114-113 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies needed a win. Phoenix lost a close overtime battle to the Jazz on Saturday and was unable to find any sort of offensive rhythm in the following two games.
The Suns improved with a 43-of-91 (47.3%) shooting clip. Phoenix was led by Devin Booker, who had 36 points on 13-of-23 shooting, nine assists, and five rebounds. Booker scored 30+ points for the third consecutive contest.
Phoenix's team had an all-around performance, as Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn and Collin Gillespie all scored in double figures. Allen had 14 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.
Suns Down Jazz to Begin NBA Cup Slate
The Suns made 17 3-pointers and assisted 30 of their made shots.
The Jazz' star forward, Lauri Markkanen, paced Utah with 33 points. Markkanen torched the Suns with a career-high 51 points in the overtime win this past week.
Phoenix's team blew the door open in the first quarter. The Suns had major issues against the Jazz this past Saturday, but they out-scored Utah with a 20-2 run over the last 4:12 of the first quarter.
The Suns led by as many as 24 in the second quarter and never looked back for the rest of the way. They led by as many as 25 points. However, the Suns scored just 17 in the second, which was the slowest part of their night. The Suns responded with big third and fourth quarters to seal the game.
Phoenix had lost four straight entering Friday's contest. The Suns had major struggles with turnovers but on Friday had 12. Phoenix entered the game among the bottom five teams in opponent points off turnovers, yet they allowed just 13 to the Jazz.
On the flip side, the Jazz allowed 20 points to Phoenix off their 13 turnovers.
What's Next for Phoenix Suns
The Suns will return to the hardwood on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. MST and will be televised by Arizona's Family and Arizona's Family Sports.