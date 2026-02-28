Suns Guard Expected to Get New Contract

PHOENIX — Yesterday's official move to waive Cole Anthony didn't come as a surprise from the Phoenix Suns, though it does leave a roster spot available — and one player seems to be in line to benefit.

Suns guard Jamaree Bouyea, currently on a two-way deal, is expected to receive a standard contract from the team according to insider John Gambadoro.

"Now that Cole Anthony has been waived (were just waiting to see if a buyout was possible) Suns will turn their attention to converting Jamaree Bouyea to a standard contract by March 4th then adding a player on a two-way contract," Gambadoro said.

Bouyea has been a pleasant surprise this season for the Suns, supplementing some scoring off Phoenix's bench while the team has unfortunately suffered injuries throughout the regular season.

Bouyea arrived to Phoenix in November and is averaging 15 minutes per night with 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

“The ability to break the three-point line and break the paint. He has real speed, he is longer than what you think," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Bouyea earlier this year.

"His wingspan, ability to impact shots on the defensive end. Every night, every night he has been great, under control. Always talk about his personality, just even keeled. He goes out there and plays like a vet, been fantastic, super helpful with that second group.

"That second group really moves it and he is a big part of that. He is able to guard his position, we switch a lot, we put him out there with everyone tonight, we were switching and he'd take the matchup. Guard the best you can and get a great impact, go to the other end. Both sides of the ball, not just offensively, defensively he is in the right spot a lot. He is able to contest the shots and he had some rebounds tonight, on both ends."

Phoenix has struggled in scoring, particularly in halfcourt offensive settings. Recent injuries to Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks haven't quite helped that, though Bouyea's been able to step up and deliver when called upon.

Bouyea has just over ten games left on his two-way deal before the Suns will be forced to convert his contract to a standard one — though like Gambadoro mentioned, that could come as soon as next week.

Phoenix is 34-26 and returns to action on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.