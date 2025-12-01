Suns Get Great News on Injury Report vs Lakers

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns released a very positive injury report leading up to Monday night's road matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Phoenix (12-9) listed Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Isaiah Livers (right hip strain) as out, while Ryan Dunn (right wrist sprain) has been upgraded to probable after missing the last five games with his injury.

Mark Williams, who was out for Saturday's 130-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets with right calf soreness, and Grayson Allen, who returned from a seven-game absence due to a right quad contusion against Denver, were not on the injury report.

The Lakers (14-4) will not submit their injury report until tomorrow, as they are playing the New Orleans Pelicans tonight.

Los Angeles is notably without LeBron James (left foot injury management) and Marcus Smart (back spasms) against New Orleans.

What Suns Have Said About Their Injuries

Dunn will now likely return tomorrow after he was upgraded to questionable before Saturday's loss before eventually being ruled out.

"I think he's in a good place. He's only been out six or seven days, however long it's been," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Dunn pregame against the Nuggets. "It's just a pain tolerance, flexibility, of course it's the shooting wrist. But again, things are in a good place. We'll continue to assess, but I would imagine, it's relatively soon."

Williams injured himself in Friday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it appears Phoenix got good news regarding his injury with him not on the report.

"We don't expect it to be a long-term thing," Ott said of Williams after the Nuggets loss. "It's one of those things you assess. Again, soft tissue. So it's really hard to judge, but we'll see a little bit more tomorrow before we take off, but we won't know probably the full details until tomorrow night or until game day."

Williams, who has only missed four games this season, all on the second night of back-to-backs due to his injury history, is a huge difference maker when he's on the floor with his paint presence on both sides of the ball.

Phoenix announced on Nov. 11 that Green would be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks after re-aggravating his hamstring strain, meaning the earliest his re-evaluation could come is Dec. 9.

"I think everything's pointing in the right direction. It's in a good place," Ott said of Green before the Denver game. "We played 5-on-5 a couple days ago ... that was when we landed in Oklahoma City on Thursday, and he was able to come out of that pretty good. Now, it's just he's been out for 14 or 15 days, so but yeah, everything looks good."

Livers has missed the last two games with his injury, which has now been upgraded from soreness to a strain, as the Suns are being cautious with him after he missed all of last season due to a hip injury.

Tomorrow's game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. MST and will be televised on Peacock.

