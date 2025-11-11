Suns Give Official Announcement on Jalen Green Injury

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns today gave this official announcement on the injury of Jalen Green:

"Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks."

This comes after Jordan Ott's comments last night:

"Obviously he's out tonight. I think where we're at right now is he's going through multiple tests to see exactly what's going on. So [he's] out tonight, we'll give you further updates when we get them, as soon as we get them," said Ott.

"He's had testing - that's where we'll be. I think it's going to be a little bit till we gather all the information. So he's obviously gone under testing.

"I think we'll take all the information that we can get at this point. When these things happen I think you look at everything. So it'll be a little bit of time. That's why we want to give some grace here, just a little bit of time till we gather all the information so we get it out to you to know exactly what's going on."

The six week period likely puts Green to return around Christmas if his recovery reaches the long side of his window.

Green has played in just one game for Phoenix after initially suffering the hamstring injury ahead of preseason action. Green then re-aggravated the injury and was set to miss the beginning of the regular season.

That absence has now been extended into a lengthy one, and the Suns won't take any more risks when it comes to Green's availability.

It does help Phoenix is playing well at this point in time, especially with players such as Grayson Allen stepping up next to star Devin Booker.

Green's lone game played this season was impressive, as he scored 29 points in just 23 minutes.

Just two days later, Green injured himself while driving inside the paint and immediately reached for his hamstring.

Phoenix, when they eventually do get the Booker-Green backcourt together again, should be even more dynamic on the court.

"He takes a lot of pressure off anybody," Booker said last week after playing with Green.

"Just a high-level talent. With an opportunity and space, he can pretty much do everything. We saw a glimpse of it tonight, 29 points in 23 points. Super incredible and super efficient."

The Suns move forward with the Dallas Mavericks up next.