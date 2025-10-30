Suns Guard Becoming Tougher to Ignore
PHOENIX -- Collin Gillespie is becoming tougher and tougher to ignore.
The Phoenix Suns move into their next matchup (Friday vs Utah Jazz) with a 1-4 record and more questions than answers at this point in time.
That's not quite unexpected, though the organization could have a potential solution for some mystery within their backcourt.
Collin Gillespie Making Starting Lineup Push
Especially while Jalen Green is out, the Suns aren't up to par in a backcourt that still holds Devin Booker.
Booker, owning point guard duties at this point in time, functions better as a true shooting guard.
Enter: Gillespie.
He's not the flashiest name, nor will he be found on All-Star ballots anytime soon.
Yet when it comes to finding a true table-setter for head coach Jordan Ott's system in the first year, Gillespie's presence on the bench has been vital.
“The ability to shoot off the dribble in today's game is a super skill that he has. Continue to get him to be aggressive. He is such a team-first player, he has won at every level, such a winner," Ott said after Wednesday.
"That for him, sometimes it doesn't feel comfortable to shoot it without any passing. But if that's the best look we're going to get, he needs to let it go. I think multiple games here in a row, he's played well, he's been aggressive. We want him to be aggressive, get into the paint. He's another guy that can get in the paint for us.
"He's even had a couple where he dribbled along the baseline, kept his dribble alive to find his teammate. Another good night, finished the game with him. Not sure many people would have said that a year ago, and that's a credit to who he is and the work he's put in and he's only going to continue to get better.”
Despite being a role player, Gillespie's 5.6 assists per night ranks second in Phoenix while also averaging 11 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
Many aren't confident the Green-Booker partnership will work long-term for the Suns, as neither are natural point guards.
It's unlikely Gillespie truly does usurp Green thanks to his elite scoring ability - though the more Gillespie plays, the tougher it's becoming to ignore his impact.
“Just being aggressive and look for my shot and then play my game," said Gillespie after their last
"Try to do a little bit of everything and just try to play winning basketball and let the rest take care of itself. Try to settle us down offensively and get us into some good looks. But that’s really it.”