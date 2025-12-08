Suns vs Wolves Injury Report is Star Heavy

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (13-10) and Minnesota Timberwolves (15-8) battle tonight in a Western Conference showdown between two double-digit win teams.

The two sides met previously this regular season with Phoenix winning 114-113 in dramatic fashion at Mortgage Matchup Center, though tonight's tilt in Minnesota heavily favors the Timberwolves -- ESPN's Analytics gives the home side a 70.1% chance to win.

The injury report, mostly on Phoenix's side, is full of some heavy-hitters entering Monday night action.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

For Phoenix, Dillon Brooks is questionable with left achilles soreness while Jalen Green (hamstring) and Devin Booker (groin) remain out.

That's arguably the Suns' top three players, and for a Phoenix squad that's lost their last four-of-six games entering tonight, it appears to be tough sledding yet again as only three games this year haven't featured Green, Brooks or Booker as their leading scorer.

Isaiah Livers (hip) is also out.

Minnesota's injury report features just two players out due to two-way assignments in the G League, Enrique Freeman and Rocco Zikarsky.

What Happened Last Time Between Suns vs Wolves

The Suns were down eight points with 1:09 left in their first matchup before pulling off an improbable comeback win that featured a game-winning shot from Collin Gillespie.

"It was an incredible fight by the guys. Everyone that played, and then that group there at the end, it is not always how you can control it, it is finding ways to be successful in winning the game," Suns coach Jordan Ott said afterwards.

"I think the guy's got in. I saw it on the TV as we were coming in and just all the guys huddled around the guy at the end, even during the interview at the end, that doesn't happen everywhere. What we have going on right now is in a great place. It's our job, all of us, to keep this thing going."

Minnesota's won their last five games entering tonight and are currently fourth in three-point percentage at 38.9%.

The Suns could be in store for a massive struggle tonight if Brooks won't play -- and given Phoenix's conservative approach to injuries on top of a long NBA season, it wouldn't be a complete surprise to see Brooks have the night off with a crucial NBA Cup matchup coming against Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Tonight's game is slated for a 5:30 PM MST tip and can be found on Peacock.