Suns Guard Making Strong Early Case for 6th Man of the Year

PHOENIX -- After earning his first NBA standard contract this summer with the Phoenix Suns, Collin Gillespie has made his deal well worth it through Phoenix's first 15 games.

With the Suns missing Jalen Green for all but one complete game this season, Gillespie is the clear No. 2 ball-handler behind Devin Booker and is shining off the bench.

After a season-high 19 points in Tuesday's 17-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Gillespie is now averaging 10.5 points while shooting 39.1% from 3, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and a steal in 24.5 minutes per game.

The 26-year-old ranks second in total assists off the bench in the NBA (77), third in 3-pointers made (36), is tied for 10th in steals (15) and is 14th in points (158), making a real case for himself being a Sixth Man of the Year candidate if he can continue to increase his scoring a little more.

Gillespie is one of three players in NBA history with 150 or more points, 75 or more assists and 50 or more rebounds in the first 15 games of a season off the bench, joining Russell Westbrook (2022-23) and LaMelo Ball (2020-21).

Players in NBA history with 150+ points, 75+ assists and 50+ rebounds in their first 15 games of a season, off the bench:



▪️ Collin Gillespie (this season)

▪️ Russell Westbrook (2022-23)

▪️ LaMelo Ball (2020-21) pic.twitter.com/P3dgFU2EuW — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 19, 2025

A Lot of Phoenix's Success Can Be Attributed to Collin Gillespie

The Suns would not be 9-6 without Gillespie, and he has really helped Phoenix's bench find a groove as of late after a slow start to the season for the second unit.

Gillespie has the fourth-highest net rating on the team (10.5), which is the best of any player averaging over 18 minutes per game.

Coach Jordan Ott has recognized the value of having Gillespie come off the bench even with the injuries the Suns have faced.

Teams cannot rest when Booker comes off the court because Gillespie loves to push the pace and try to create quick opportunities on offense when he's on the floor.

It's a big reason why the Suns' record is what it is with the team not having any stars outside of Booker.

Phoenix's bench is going to have to be an integral part of the Suns continuing their success as the season goes on, and they have started to find a rhythm the past four games, averaging 45.3 bench points in this stretch after a season-high 63 against Portland.

No matter who else comes off the bench, Phoenix will look to Gillespie to get them in order, and his numbers should only increase as the year goes on and the second unit grows more comfortable together.

Latest Phoenix Suns News