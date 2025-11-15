Suns' Khaman Maluach Struggles in G-League Debut

Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach struggled in his first game with the Valley Suns in the 107-104 loss to Rip City Remix on Friday. Maluach and the Valley Suns squandered a 22-point lead in the loss.

Maluach, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, was a team-worst minus-16.

Phoenix is looking to improve in the frontcourt and must have Maluach, regarded as a top-five pick prior to the draft by most pundits, in the fold for the future.

Maluach and fellow rookie Rasheer Fleming contributed in the loss. Fleming, who was selected with the No. 31 overall pick in the second round of the draft, had a team-high 23 points. No. 41 pick Koby Brea added 11 points.

“One of the things that is critical for us that we’re always looking at is do guys have any obstacles in their way to stop them from continuing to develop?" Suns GM Brian Gregory offered before the season.

"… Player development has to be critical, so you have to bring in guys that want to develop, want to be coached, want to work hard."

Phoenix Suns' Center Rotation is Improved

The Suns drafted Maluach, who in his lone collegiate season with Duke showed he can be a forceful NBA player. Maluach with the Blue Devils was a successful finisher and teammate.

The Blue Devils, who also featured top-four picks Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks) and Kon Kneuppel (Charlotte Hornets), finished with a 35-4 record.

Phoenix's center rotation is vastly better considering it struggled with rim pressure and finishing around the basket the past two seasons. The Suns' center rotation now includes Mark Williams and Nick Richards, along with Maluach.

Can Maluach Turn into A Dominant Big?

The Suns won the NBA Draft. Maluach was considered by many a potential top-five pick, and he slipped to Phoenix.

By acquiring Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and the rights to Maluach in their Kevin Durant trade, the Suns have positioned themselves to re-tool after their past two seasons that severely underwhelmed.

The Suns right now are arguably the hottest team in the NBA. Phoenix has won five straight games and is servicing itself without Maluach. He needs to prove in his time with the Valley Suns he is capable of producing at the pro level.

Phoenix, led by coach Jordan Ott, is finding success with its current core. Can Maluach prove he will be able to contribute at some point this season?

The rookie known as "Man-Man" seems to have proven he has the right mentality as he tries to adapt to the NBA.