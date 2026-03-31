Suns Legend Amar'e Stoudemire Heading to Hall of Fame

Phoenix Suns legend Amar'e Stoudemire is entering the Basketball Hall of Fame.

According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Stoudemire will enter the Hall alongside Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne and Doc Rivers among others.

Amar'e Stoudemire, Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne and Doc Rivers are among the members inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6oPR2gBgtE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2026

Stoudemire played 14 years in the league (eight with Phoenix where he established himself as one of the best at his position) and finished with career averages of 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per night.

He also was a six-time NBA All-Star, five-time All-NBA and recently had his number retired by the Suns alongside entering the team's Ring of Honor.

“It means everything to me, to see all the work that was put into my career. To be celebrated. It means a lot to me," Stoudemire said after having his number retired.

"I remember everything from the first day I was in high school coming out for pre-draft workouts. To getting drafted, to putting that Phoenix Suns hat on my head at the draft, to playing my first game. To not starting my first ten games and then having a solid rookie year. Then going to the playoffs the following year, like it was a lot of beautiful memories throughout my career.”

Stoudemire was the ninth overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft and stayed in Phoenix through the 2009-10 season before joining the New York Knicks. He also featured for the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat later in his career before finishing overseas, last officially playing in 2020.

His best moments came with the "Seven Seconds or Less" Suns that helped revolutionize the game with their high-flying offense, giving Suns fans some of their best memories even without bringing home an NBA Finals trophy.

Stoudemire beat out fellow Suns nominees Kevin Johnson and coach Mike D'Antoni this cycle.

The class is officially set to be announced on April 4 with enshrinement coming later in August.