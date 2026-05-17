Potential No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Wants to be Just Like Devin Booker

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker isn't always given the credit he deserves on a national level, though it's tough to argue his influence and respect across the league.

Part of that plays into Booker being in Phoenix, a traditionally overlooked media market in not just the NBA but all of professional sports. Booker also hasn't won a championship with the Suns, which plays a small role too.

However, that's mostly just a fan and media perspective. As for players, the respect Booker gets across the NBA is second to none.

It even spans to the up-and-coming college prospects.

Potential No. 1 pick Darryn Peterson says Booker is somebody he watches closely.

"When I spoke to Darryn Peterson he had a very clear answer on what current player he admired: Devin Booker," said ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

When I spoke to Darryn Peterson he had a very clear answer on what current player he admired: Devin Booker. Joined NBA Today to discuss with @king.mclure @marcjspears @MJAcostaTV #nba #nbatoday pic.twitter.com/1rpfZnnSRr — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 14, 2026

In a different interview with HoopsHype at the NBA Combine, he also referenced Booker among other players he watches.

"Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], Donovan Mitchell, and Dame [Damian Lillard]," he said.

"Just ways that they score. They all score in different ways. Let's see how they take space and most of them are getting guarded super hard during their game. How they get easy shots, how they get to free throw line."

Apparently, NBA scouts view Peterson in a similar mold as Booker.

“Talking to some people earlier today. The name came up for me was Devin Booker. Like someone brought up Devin Booker as a pro comp,” said ESPN's Vince Goodwill on The Hoop Collective. “The athleticism doesn’t quite jump off the page, but he is an athletic guard. Like he can get to where he needs to get to. The shot-making is elite.”

Booker, despite not having that coveted ring, certainly isn't a bad player to be looped with at basketball's highest level.

He's one of the league's best pure scorers, plays as a combo guard as either a point or shooting guard and is a five-time NBA All-Star with two All-NBA team honors to his resume, too.

Booker, last summer, secured a two-year, $145 million max extension — so even the bank account is something players should strive for as well.

The 2026 NBA Draft is June 23-24. While Peterson will be one of the top picks in the draft, the Suns do not have a first-round pick. They do own the No. 47 pick in the second round.