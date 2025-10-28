Suns Looking to Correct Glaring Problem From 1-3 Start

"We've got to figure out ways to start the game so we're not exerting all our energy to get back into it, but we showed a lot of fight."



Devin Booker as Suns trailed 19-2 in OT loss to Jazz.



"We needed this one. Puts more pressure on the next one. I know it's early in the… pic.twitter.com/Cou1XCZZu6