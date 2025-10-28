Suns Looking to Correct Glaring Problem From 1-3 Start
PHOENIX -- The first half of games has not been kind to the Suns and is a big reason why they sit at 1-3 to start the 2025-26 season.
Phoenix has trailed by at least 17 points in the first half of all four games this season and finally broke its streak of allowing 70 or more points in the first half every game in Monday's loss to the Utah Jazz, when they allowed 64 points.
Still, the Suns trailed 19-2 to start the game against Utah and were down as many as 20 points in the first quarter before coming all the way back to force overtime, where they eventually fell 138-134.
"We've got to figure out ways to start the game so we're not exerting all our energy to get back into it, but we showed a lot of fight, showed that we can do it," Suns star Devin Booker said after the loss to Utah (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
"That's multiple games that we've done that now (also came back from a 20-point first half deficit in season-opening win over Sacramento Kings). Got to figure out the starting thing."
The Suns do have help on the way with Jalen Green looking like he has made great progress in his recovery from a right hamstring strain that has sidelined him for the first four games.
However, if Green remains out, the Suns might need to shuffle around their starting lineup and give a look to Collin Gillespie, who was a team-high plus-19 off the bench against Utah and recorded his first-career double-double in 15 points and 13 assists, playing 32 minutes, which included all but one minute in the fourth quarter and overtime.
"It was good to get out there and play and compete, but the goal and the objective is to win. I'm pretty pissed off we didn't win," Gillespie said postgame (via Rankin).
"When you battle back, play that hard, compete that hard, you want to steal it in the end, but unfortunately came up short.
Mark Williams had his best game of the season against the Jazz with 25 points and 11 rebounds and looks ready to ramp up his minutes after being under a minutes restriction so far, which could lead to him being inserted into the starting lineup sooner rather than later.
It's clear that Phoenix has some rotational options for the starting five that could help fix their slow starts, but the Suns also have to defend much better than they have so far.
"We've got to figure that part out," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of the 19-2 deficit to start. "That was part of the talk there in the locker room. Can't put us in a hole like that.
"This is the NBA, and I know teams go on runs, but that is a big hole to overcome especially right off the bat ... We got to be better there."
The Suns will look to correct their slow starts in Wednesday night's home matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.