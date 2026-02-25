Suns Make Final Grayson Allen Decision vs Celtics

PHOENIX -- After listing Grayson Allen as questionable on last night's injury report, the Phoenix Suns have made the final ruling on his status for tonight against the Boston Celtics.

Allen (right knee and ankle injury management) will be available tonight after missing Sunday's 92-77 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Suns head coach Jordan Ott says Allen has to still go through shootaround but all signs point to his return.

Allen was out for the last three games before the All-Star break with a right knee sprain, then sprained his ankle in shootaround before last Thursday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, forcing him to miss that matchup.

He played in Phoenix's wild double overtime win over the Orlando Magic, but was out for the Portland game on the second leg of a back-to-back.

This final decision on Allen was a big one, as the Suns (33-25) are already without Devin Booker (right hip strain), Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture), Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain), Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) and Cole Anthony (not with team) against Boston.

The Celtics (37-19) had significant injury news earlier today, ruling out Jaylen Brown against Phoenix with a right knee contusion.

Brown joins Jayson Tatum (Achilles) as the two Celtics players out against Phoenix.

What Grayson Allen's Return Means for Suns

Although Jalen Green is back healthy for the Suns, he is not at full force yet after a long battle with a hamstring strain, and they clearly missed their top-two scorers in Booker and Brooks against Portland.

With Allen, who is third on the team in points per game (17.3) returning, he can help out drastically on the offensive side of the ball, even if he is on a minutes restriction.

No matter what, the Suns, who are in seventh place in the West, are facing an uphill battle in terms of injuries, especially with Brooks sidelined four-to-six weeks.

"Extremely unlucky. Kind of been our bad luck all year," Allen said after Brooks was injured in Saturday's win over the Magic (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "We're definitely going to miss (Brooks), but next guy up, and hopefully all the guys that are ready now stay healthy because we need everyone to step up."

Ott said the Suns, "are going to have to find unique ways to score" with all their injuries, and they will face a tough challenge tonight against Boston, who is third in the NBA in opponent field goal percentage (44.3%).

Phoenix will hope that Allen's return can help boost its offensive efficiency after he scored a team-high 27 points against Orlando.

Tip-off for tonight's matchup is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MST.

