Devin Booker, Jaylen Brown Highlight Loaded Suns-Celtics Injury Report

PHOENIX -- As expected, the Phoenix Suns will continue to be without three key players for tomorrow night's matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Devin Booker (right hip strain), Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture), Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain) are all out for the Suns (33-25) against Boston on the initial injury report, as are Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) and Cole Anthony (not with team).

Grayson Allen (right knee and ankle injury management) is questionable after missing Sunday's 90-77 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers with the same designation after he had previously been sidelined four-straight games with a right knee sprain and then right ankle sprain.

Booker is scheduled to be re-evaluated this weekend following Phoenix's homestand that concludes Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers after he injured himself in the first half of Phoenix's loss to the San Antonio Spurs last Thursday.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadaro reported Brooks is undergoing surgery after fracturing his left hand early in Saturday's win over the Orlando Magic and will reportedly be out four-to-six weeks.

Goodwin doesn't have a timetable for return, according to the Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, after straining his calf against Orlando.

Booker, Allen, Brooks and Goodwin were all out for Sunday's loss to Portland, leading to Phoenix scoring a season low in points.

The Celtics (37-19), who have won three games in a row, have a new key injury, listing MVP candidate Jaylen Brown (right knee contusion) as questionable, while Jayson Tatum (right Achilles repair) remains out.

Brown had 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes in the Celtics' 111-89 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers last night, but Boston has gone 4-1 in the five games when Brown has been out this season.

How Can Suns Find Offense With So Many Players Out?

Booker has missed 14 games for the Suns this year, but before Brooks was able to shoulder a heavy offensive load without him, even though Phoenix still struggled mightily on that side of the ball.

The Suns now have Jalen Green to help out in this area, but it's clear he's not back to his full self yet after missing 48 games so far with a hamstring strain and hip contusion.

This has resulted in the Suns shooting a very poor 35.8% from the field the last three games (shoot 45.4% for the season) and recording a lowly 94 offensive rating in this stretch (compared to 113.4 for the entire year).

Suns coach Jordan Ott laid out what the Suns have to do to find some offense without their top-two scorers in Booker and Brooks.

"Think this has been a piece to us for the last handful games, especially when we can't get to the free throw line," Ott said of the offensive struggles after the loss to the Blazers. "We're 30th in free throws differential since February 1. We can't get to the free throw line, cant get their rim.

"Got to shoot jump shots. The way you shoot jump shots is to set screens. But we're going to continue to find ways we want to play in transition. We want to get more shots up, which we did last night. Couldn't get there tonight.

"So, it's always going to be something without those guys. And then, of course, Grayson (Allen) and Goody (Jordan Goodwin) tonight, but we're gonna have to continue to find unique ways to score."

If Allen is able to come back tomorrow night, this could also be a big help in this area, although he has also missed several games this season and struggled to find a consistent rhythm.

Tomorrow's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 7:00 p.m. MST.

Latest Phoenix Suns News