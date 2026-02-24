Suns Catch Massive Injury Break vs Celtics

PHOENIX -- The Boston Celtics have made the final ruling on Jaylen Brown's status for tonight's matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Brown will be out for Boston after appearing on yesterday's injury report as questionable with a right knee contusion.

Brown has played himself into being an MVP candidate with Jayson Tatum sidelined after tearing his Achilles in the playoffs last season, averaging a career-high 29.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists with Boston being one of the biggest surprises in the NBA with a 37-19 record, good for second in the Eastern Conference.

LeBron James said that Brown's name should be getting talked about more for MVP after Brown recorded 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes in the Celtics' 111-89 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

"I feel like I’m the best two-way player in the world," Brown said after the win. "I play both ends of the court, and night-to-night I'm available, which is hard to do. I'm a leader. I help lead my team, empower my team to come out and play confidently, stuff that doesn't always show up on the analytics.

"And I'm a winner, I come out and try to win every single night ... it’s an honor for LeBron, who’s arguably the best player to ever play the game, giving me some high praise. I'm just grateful.”

Even with the level Brown has played at this season, Boston is 4-1 when he's been out, which includes a 21-point victory over the Houston Rockets on Feb. 4.

Besides Tatum, who remains out with his Achilles injury, the Celtics don't have any other players on the injury report.

Jaylen Brown on Lebron James making a case for him for MVP:



“I feel like I’m the best two way player in the world… it’s an honor for Lebron who’s arguably the best player to ever play the game to give me some high praise.”

-@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/ic3J8N1BIU — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) February 23, 2026

Suns Also Facing Key Injuries vs Celtics

Phoenix will also be without its leading scorer in Devin Booker tonight, who continues to be out with a right hip strain he is scheduled to have re-evaluated this weekend.

Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain) are also out for the Suns (33-25) against Boston. Phoenix provided official injury updates on the two key players earlier today, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) and Cole Anthony (not with team) round out the players out for the Suns, while Grayson Allen (right knee and ankle injury management) is still listed as questionable against the Celtics.

Phoenix scored a season low in points in its 92-77 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday with all six of these players out, so the Suns will try their best to find some offense tonight against a tough Celtics team.

Tonight's game tips off shortly after 7:00 p.m. MST.

Latest Phoenix Suns News