Insider Gives Precise Jalen Green Return Timetable

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into the last half of December with guard Jalen Green hoping to return to the lineup soon after dealing with a nagging hamstring injury that's hamepered him since training camp.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported Green was expected back after Christmas time, though Yahoo!'s Kelly Iko says the guard is eying a timetable of Phoenix's final road trip of the 2025 calendar year to return:

"His target is to return in that final road trip of the season. They have two games in New Orleans, then they go to Cleveland. He's getting an extra opinion on the hamstring right now, and his goal is to come back on that last trip of the year," Iko said on Kevin O'Connor's podcast.

Iko, who previously covered the Houston Rockets (where Green previously played before being traded to Phoenix this summer) likely has connections to Green's personal camp, so this report is well-rooted.

The Suns will end the year on a four-game road trip, which begins on Dec. 26 and extends to Dec. 31.

Reporting on Suns guard Jalen Green, who is targeting a return from a right hamstring strain later this month.



Phoenix (14-12) has lost six out of its last nine games but are still in a Play-In spot. pic.twitter.com/5hkP8E9BnU — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) December 18, 2025

"The reason why that's important is because when you look at the Suns, who are free-falling right now, they can use some inside-outside balance," Iko continued.

"I think they're a bottom seven team in terms of points off drives. Jalen Green's one of the best drivers when fully healthy. Obviously they put a lot on Devin Booker's plate. Dillon Brooks has also played well -- but its clear that this [Jordan] Ott system is supposed to work, you need an extra ball-handler besides Devin Booker that can command pressure, draw gravity, get guys open shots.

"If they get Jalen Green back, end of December, I think there's still enough there to where they could challenge for a play-in spot. The one game he played in he looked fantastic, the efficiency was there and you could kind of see the joy in his game coming back a little bit.

"... I do think he's that good of a player where you have him in this system with as much space as he needs, you could see the best version of Jalen Green."

Green scored 29 points in 23 minutes in the only full game he's played for Phoenix this season. Last season, he led Houston in scoring with 21 points scored per night.

He's already been ruled out for tonight's matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Latest Phoenix Suns News