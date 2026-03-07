Suns Need More From Jalen Green — Last Night Was a Good Start

The discourse surrounding Jalen Green's tenure with the Phoenix Suns has been anything but positive as of late.

Green's struggles as Phoenix's top scoring option have been well documented through recent weeks. On top of his nagging hamstring injury that hastled him for majority of the season prior to the All-Star break, Suns fans haven't seen what they've wanted out of the former Houston Rockets guard.

Yet Green's spurts next to Devin Booker were promising previously, and with the postseason around the corner, the Suns will need Green at his best if they'll go anywhere.

Last night was a good step in the right direction.

Is Jalen Green Turning The Corner?

Mar 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates with Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Green pitched in 25 points on 8-17 shooting with five rebounds and three assists in Phoenix's win against the New Orleans Pelicans. He also had the highest plus/minus of any Suns starter.

"Definitely from the start. It was like his first switch, pick-and-rolls. He's able to get a matchup that he liked in the first and in the third. He has stretches where, it is just going to take some time," Suns coach Jordan Ott offered after the win.

"And his ability to get to the rim, his ability to get past defenders, underrated skill he has is his ability to make a play and pass for a teammate. So it's great to see, good to see for him, especially the second night of a back-to-back.”

Particularly, the backcourt duo of Green/Booker will play a large role in how far the Suns are able to advance past the regular season. With little reps together and just 20 games left, time is of the essence in the desert.

Green hopefully is shaking off a rough stretch where he shot 33% from the field as the Suns have seen Booker, Grayson Allen and Dillon Brooks come and go out of the lineup due to injuries.

"I've always been about a bucket, but the struggle is when you try to get one and it's just not dropping," Green said post-game (H/T Duane Rankin).

"But I'm always about a bucket, going out there and hunting my shots. Obviously what I want to do is in the flow of the offense, once it gets going I can find my shot a little easier."

Phoenix, sitting at 36-27, has already matched its win total from last season. The Suns have been a fun story this year, but that's not all they want to be. Phoenix wants to make noise come playoff time.

They'll need Green to be loud within his own role — and while last night doesn't deserve an overreaction — it's promising to see.